ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s World Cups

Moving forward, winning a World Cup in men’s or women’s cricket will come with equal prize money.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 16:06 IST - 0 MINS READ

Satish Acharya
Teams in both men’s and women’s cricket will receive equal prize money for winning each game at their respective World Cups, as well as for finishing as runners-up, reaching the semifinals, and so on.
Teams in both men's and women's cricket will receive equal prize money for winning each game at their respective World Cups, as well as for finishing as runners-up, reaching the semifinals, and so on.
infoIcon

Teams in both men's and women's cricket will receive equal prize money for winning each game at their respective World Cups, as well as for finishing as runners-up, reaching the semifinals, and so on.

