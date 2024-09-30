MagazineBuy Print

BCCI vice president Shukla says government will decide whether India will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy

India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events. India has not travelled to Pakistan for bilateral cricket since 2008 due to the Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 16:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu


India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

Pakistan is scheduled to host the prestigious ICC ODI tournament from February 19 to March 9.

“No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It’s up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country,” Shukla told reporters here.

ALSO READ: IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli becomes fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs

“In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that,” he added.

Shukla was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh here.

India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events. India has not travelled to Pakistan for bilateral cricket since 2008 due to the Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Pakistan was in India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years.

