The 2024 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to October 20.
The 2024 iteration of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh. However, political turmoil inside the country saw the competition get shifted.
Ahead of the tournament, the 10 participating teams will be involved in warm-up matches, beginning from September 28.
The India women’s team will take on West Indies on Sunday (September 29), before wrapping up its preparations with a match against South Africa on Tuesday (October 01).
Full list of warm-up fixtures
- September 28: Pakistan vs Scotland - 7:30 PM IST (
- September 28: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - 7:30 PM IST
- September 29: New Zealand vs South Africa - 7:30 PM IST
- September 29: India vs West Indies - 7:30 PM IST
- September 29: Australia vs England - 7:30 PM IST
- September 30: Scotland vs Sri Lanka - 7:30 PM IST
- September 30: Bangladesh vs Pakistan - 7:30 PM IST
- October 1: Australia vs West Indies - 7:30 PM IST
- October 1: England vs New Zealand - 7:30 PM IST
- October 1: India vs South Africa - 7:30 PM IST
