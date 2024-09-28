ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about the women’s T20 WC; group stage, match timings, live streaming info

The 2024 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to October 20.

The 2024 iteration of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh. However, political turmoil inside the country saw the competition get shifted to the Middle East country.

The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.

Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal.

When does the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup begin?

The ICC Women’s 2024 World Cup 2024 will begin on October 3, 2024 with Bangladesh taking on Scotland in Sharjah in a group B encounter.

What times do the matches begin in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024?

A maximum of two matches in a day will be played at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. While one fioxture starts at 3:30 pm IST, the evening match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

When and where can we watch the Women’s T20 World Cup matches?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.