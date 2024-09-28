Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule; Complete list of fixtures, timings, venue, dates

The 2024 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to October 20.
The 2024 iteration of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh. However, political turmoil inside the country saw the competition get shifted to the Middle East country.
The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.
Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.
Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 India Schedule:
