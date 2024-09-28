MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India Schedule; Complete list of fixtures, timings, venue, dates

The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 10:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with teammates Deepti Sharma and others celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan Women’s captain Nida Dar during their Group A match in the Womens Asia Cup T20.
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with teammates Deepti Sharma and others celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan Women’s captain Nida Dar during their Group A match in the Womens Asia Cup T20. | Photo Credit: BCCIWomen - X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with teammates Deepti Sharma and others celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan Women’s captain Nida Dar during their Group A match in the Womens Asia Cup T20. | Photo Credit: BCCIWomen - X

The 2024 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to October 20.

The 2024 iteration of the tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh. However, political turmoil inside the country saw the competition get shifted to the Middle East country.

The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.

RELATED | Lisa Sthalekar: Between India and Australia, Aussies still have a slight edge

Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 India Schedule:
India vs New Zealand (October 4, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
India vs Pakistan (October 6, 3:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
India vs Sri Lanka (October 9, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
India vs Australia (October 13, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
Semifinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (October 17, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)
Semifinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (October 18, 7:30 pm - Sharjah Cricket Stadium)
Final: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner (October 20, 7:30 pm - Dubai International Cricket Stadium)

