MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Australia defender Circati ruled out of third round with ACL injury

Circati was raised in Perth and chose to represent Australia despite also being eligible to play for Italy, making his Socceroos debut against New Zealand in a friendly.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 09:59 IST , Perth - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 20-year-old started both of Australia’s qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup earlier this month as the Socceroos lost to Bahrain on the Gold Coast before drawing with Indonesia in Jakarta.
The 20-year-old started both of Australia’s qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup earlier this month as the Socceroos lost to Bahrain on the Gold Coast before drawing with Indonesia in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 20-year-old started both of Australia’s qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup earlier this month as the Socceroos lost to Bahrain on the Gold Coast before drawing with Indonesia in Jakarta. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia defender Alessandro Circati will miss the rest of the third round of Asia’s World Cup preliminaries after his Serie A side Parma announced he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Friday.

The 20-year-old started both of Australia’s qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup earlier this month as the Socceroos lost to Bahrain on the Gold Coast before drawing with Indonesia in Jakarta.

Italy-born Circati was raised in Perth and chose to represent Australia despite also being eligible to play for Italy, making his Socceroos debut against New Zealand in a friendly under former coach Graham Arnold in October last year.

ALSO READ: Who is Tony Popovic, Australia’s new coach after Graham Arnold?

The Australians are fifth in their six-nation group after two matches with only the first two finishers guaranteed to progress to the finals.

The third and fourth placed teams will advance to a further series of preliminaries, which will begin next October.

Former Australia defender Tony Popovic was appointed on Monday to lead the Socceroos in the remaining World Cup preliminaries after Arnold’s surprise resignation three days earlier.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Australia /

Graham Arnold

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Australia defender Circati ruled out of third round with ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Rain delays start of play; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiss government backs efforts towards 2038 Winter Olympics bid
    AFP
  4. 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  5. Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Australia defender Circati ruled out of third round with ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Theo Hernandez goes level’s record of Maldini as 10-man Milan beats Lecce 3-0
    Reuters
  3. Juventus reports 199 million euro FY loss but sees operating breakeven at hand
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: France youngster Barcola continues to impress as PSG wins 3-1 against Rennes
    Reuters
  5. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Australia defender Circati ruled out of third round with ACL injury
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Rain delays start of play; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiss government backs efforts towards 2038 Winter Olympics bid
    AFP
  4. 2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika: Martin takes pole, Marquez crashes twice in Indonesia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  5. Dortmund vs Bochum: Sahin to focus on defence despite convincing win in Bundesliga
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment