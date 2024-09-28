MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1 2024-25: France youngster Barcola continues to impress as PSG wins 3-1 against Rennes

After a sizzling start to the league campaign that featured 13 goals in its opening three games, PSG’s attack has misfired of late but showed signs of a return to form against Rennes.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 08:38 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSG’s Bradley Barcola, left, scored twice against Rennes, going top in the goalscorers’ list with six goals in Ligue 1.
PSG’s Bradley Barcola, left, scored twice against Rennes, going top in the goalscorers’ list with six goals in Ligue 1. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Bradley Barcola, left, scored twice against Rennes, going top in the goalscorers’ list with six goals in Ligue 1. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris St. Germain’s (PSG’s) unbeaten start to its Ligue 1 season continued on Friday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Rennes at the Parc des Princes that saw Bradley Barcola score twice to keep it top of the standings.

After a sizzling start to the league campaign that featured 13 goals in its opening three games, PSG’s attack has misfired of late but on Friday, it showed signs of a return to form.

PSG moved to 16 points, three clear of Olympique de Marseille and Monaco at the top of the table.

PSG squandered some decent chances but finally made the breakthrough on the half-hour mark, surging forward through the middle before Ousmane Dembele slipped the ball for Barcola to calmly pick his spot and curl it home.

Barcola’s battle with Rennes defender Leo Ostigard came to define game and the French attack also lay behind PSG’s second in the 58th minute, hitting the woodwork with a rasping shot that South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in reacted quickest to head home the rebound.

ALSO READ: PSG coach Luis Enrique says bigger Club World Cup ‘exciting’

Ten minutes later Barcola’s run to the far post was expertly picked out by Achraf Hakimi’s pinpoint pass, leaving him a simple close-range finish to make it 3-0.

Rennes was thrown a late lifeline through an Arnaud Kalimuendo penalty, who sent Steve Mandanda the wrong way with his spot kick in the 75th minute, and all of a sudden PSG looked shaky again.

The visiting side continued to pour forward and Alidu Seidu lashed the ball into the net from close range after his initial shot was blocked in the 87th minute, but the goal was ruled out as the ball struck his hand in the build up.

That effectively ended its short-lived comeback.

Related Topics

Bradley Barcola /

Paris Saint-Germain /

PSG /

Ligue 1 2024-25 /

Ligue 1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Hundred draws flak from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi
    AFP
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25: France youngster Barcola continues to impress as PSG wins 3-1 against Rennes
    Reuters
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN resumes on 107/3 after rain forces early Stumps on first day
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS: Brook says return to form ‘a matter of time’ as England hammers Australia in fourth ODI
    AFP
  5. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1 2024-25: France youngster Barcola continues to impress as PSG wins 3-1 against Rennes
    Reuters
  2. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez ruled out of matches against Venezuela and Bolivia
    AP
  4. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 venues to be announced on September 28 despite opposition from Europe
    AFP
  5. Christine Sinclair announces retirement from professional football at the end of the NWSL season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The Hundred draws flak from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi
    AFP
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25: France youngster Barcola continues to impress as PSG wins 3-1 against Rennes
    Reuters
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN resumes on 107/3 after rain forces early Stumps on first day
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS: Brook says return to form ‘a matter of time’ as England hammers Australia in fourth ODI
    AFP
  5. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment