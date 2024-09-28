MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez ruled out of matches against Venezuela and Bolivia

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight games, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15).

Published : Sep 28, 2024 07:58 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 1 MIN READ

AP
Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team’s 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.
Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team's 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team’s 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina’s Football Association (AFA) said on Friday that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two matches of FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers (South America) in October.

The decision ruled out the 32-year-old from official games in the round-robin competition against Venezuela and Bolivia on October 10 and 15.

AFA said in a statement that FIFA’s disciplinary commission sanctioned Martínez due to incidents in two World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month.

The football body did not describe which incidents led to the punishment.

RELATED: Argentina goalkeeper Martinez under fire for hitting TV cameraman after loss to Colomabia

Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team’s 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.

Later, he slapped a local cameraman after Argentina’s 2-1 defeat against Colombia in Barranquilla.

Argentina’s football body said it “absolutely disagrees” with FIFA’s decision.

The Albiceleste leads South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight games, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15).

Related Topics

Emiliano Martinez /

Argentina /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN 107/3; Start of play delayed by wet outfield; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. 2024 Indonesia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia sprint as Martin crashes
    AFP
  3. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 84/1 (f/0), trails by 430 runs; Williamson, Conway at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA appeals to CAS on Jannik Sinner doping case, seeks ban on player
    Team Sportstar
  5. China Open: Sabalenka wins opener to launch Beijing title bid
    AFP
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
