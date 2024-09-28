MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: It wasn’t all perfect, but we had good moments, says AC Milan’s Fonseca after 3-0 win over Lecce

Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic sealed the victory with three quick-fire goals just before the break, scoring all of them inside five minutes.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 10:30 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan had secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan last weekend and has now won three consecutive league games for the first time since the period between March and April.
AC Milan had secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan last weekend and has now won three consecutive league games for the first time since the period between March and April. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

AC Milan had secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan last weekend and has now won three consecutive league games for the first time since the period between March and April. | Photo Credit: AP

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca praised his team for its convincing 3-0 win over Lecce in Serie A on Friday but hoped its game continues to improve as it returns to Champions League action next week.

Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic sealed the victory with three quick-fire goals just before the break, scoring all of them inside five minutes.

“Today it was too important to win, after the derby there is always a state of euphoria,” Fonseca told DAZN.

“The players played a serious match, it wasn’t all perfect but we had good moments and chances, and we didn’t concede goals which is always important.”

Milan had secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan last weekend and has now won three consecutive league games for the first time since the period between March and April.

“This team has to learn to play this type of game, our positional play has to be different,” Fonseca added.

“During the break we talked about many details that need to be improved. We have to wait for the right moment, understand where the space is. It’s important to improve this, the team has to learn to play like this... In the second half we did better.”

Milan repeated with Tammy Abraham and Morata up front, with the latter scoring his second goal for the team.

“It was both tactical (choice) and for their aggressiveness,” Fonseca said.

“Morata’s characteristics allow me to have him play this role of attacking midfielder, between the lines. With a forward like (Erling) Haaland you couldn’t do it.

“Then I really like the energy they both bring, it’s contagious for the team. Now I also see (Rafael) Leao working harder, also because he follows their example.”

Also read | PSG savouring Champions League test against Arsenal after 3-1 win over Rennes

Morata, who was a doubt ahead of the game with a minor injury, was substituted after 55 minutes by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“I’m fine, I only left the pitch as a precaution,” said the Spanish striker.

“It’s wonderful to celebrate with my children, they give me the strength to go to work every day. It was nice to be able to hug them, I’m very happy.”

Milan travels to German champion Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday after its opening 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool earlier this month.

“We immediately found the two teams that play better at the moment in Europe,” Fonseca said.

“First Liverpool, now Leverkusen, who are the same as last year (or) maybe even better. We know it will be difficult.”

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 35/3; Williamson falls for 53-ball seven; Rachin Ravindra at crease vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: It wasn’t all perfect, but we had good moments, says AC Milan’s Fonseca after 3-0 win over Lecce
    Reuters
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Start of play delayed due to rain; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG savouring Champions League test against Arsenal after 3-1 win over Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: It wasn’t all perfect, but we had good moments, says AC Milan’s Fonseca after 3-0 win over Lecce
    Reuters
  2. PSG savouring Champions League test against Arsenal after 3-1 win over Rennes
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Australia defender Circati ruled out of third round with ACL injury
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Theo Hernandez goes level’s record of Maldini as 10-man Milan beats Lecce 3-0
    Reuters
  5. Juventus reports 199 million euro FY loss but sees operating breakeven at hand
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ, LIVE 2nd Test: New Zealand 35/3; Williamson falls for 53-ball seven; Rachin Ravindra at crease vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A: It wasn’t all perfect, but we had good moments, says AC Milan’s Fonseca after 3-0 win over Lecce
    Reuters
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Start of play delayed due to rain; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PSG savouring Champions League test against Arsenal after 3-1 win over Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment