La Liga 2024-25: Flick takes blame after squad rotation backfires as Osasuna stuns Barcelona 4-2

Leaders Barcelona went into Saturday’s game on the back of seven consecutive wins to start the La Liga season.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 08:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick sits at the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick sits at the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick sits at the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses) | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick took the blame for his team’s 4-2 La Liga defeat at Osasuna on Saturday, saying that his decision to rest key starters had an impact in its first loss of the domestic season.

Leaders Barcelona went into Saturday’s game on the back of seven consecutive wins to start the La Liga season but was stunned by an Osasuna side that was lethal on the counter attack with Ante Budimir scoring a brace and Bryan Zaragoza a constant menace.

“You have to accept these defeats. We didn’t play very well. I think it’s my responsibility,” Flick told Movistar Plus.

“(With the rotations) I tried to protect the players, because they have been playing a lot of minutes. But I didn’t expect us to play like this.

“We made a lot of mistakes and Osasuna did well. Although in the second goal I think there was a foul at the start of the action, I’m not entirely sure because I haven’t been able to see it yet, but that’s what I’ve heard.

Report | Osasuna stops victorious run of Barcelona

“To score four goals against us is too much, but I’ve told the team that we have to keep going. It’s a busy schedule and we are on the right track.”

Flick was referring to a challenge by Osasuna midfielder Lucas Torro, who stood on Pau Victor’s foot, in the buildup to Zaragoza scoring its second goal in the 28th minute.

The goal was given as neither the referee nor the VAR saw an infringement.

“For me it is a clear foul,” a visibly frustrated Pedri told Movistar Plus.

“It’s normal to make (team) rotations, there are a lot of matches. It’s no excuse. We had to go out with 11 players and the score at halftime penalised us.

“The first half we were not good. We didn’t come out to the game well. In the second half we deserved a bit more, but goals came when we were at our best.

“We had to go for the game... after halftime. We had to go for everything and on the counter-attack they hurt us.”

