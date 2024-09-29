MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Venues: Twelve stadiums named, stadium for 2026 World Cup final to host finale

FIFA announced on June 23, 2023, that the Club World Cup will be played in the U.S. and there will be eight four-team groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 08:15 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AP
The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 as well as the World Cup final a year later.
The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 as well as the World Cup final a year later. | Photo Credit: Seth Wenig
infoIcon

The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 as well as the World Cup final a year later. | Photo Credit: Seth Wenig

Next year’s championship of the expanded Club World Cup will be played on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, site of the 2026 World Cup final.

Twelve stadiums will be used for the 32-team tournament, FIFA said Saturday night, including five of the 11 U.S. venues for the 2026 World Cup.

What are the venues for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Los Angeles Area
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New York City
Bank of America, Charlotte
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Lumen Field, Seattle
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
Geodis Park, Nashville
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Audi Field, Washington D.C.

Sites include six NFL stadiums; four Major League Soccer homes; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, site of the 1994 World Cup final; and Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, another 1994 World Cup site.

FIFA made the announcement at 6:20 p.m. EDT on a Saturday, when U.S. sports attention was focused on college football and Major League Baseball pennant races. FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed the sites at the Global Citizen Festival, an anti-poverty group’s event in New York’s Central Park.

FIFPRO, the international players’ union, in December criticized FIFA for scheduling an event that “will undercut the rest and recovery time of these players at the end of the 2024-25 season.” It said FIFA’s decision “demonstrates a lack of consideration for the mental and physical health of participating players, as well as a disregard for their personal and family lives.”

FIFA has not announced any broadcast agreements for the matches. The site announcement was streamed on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Messi scores stunner to rescue Inter Miami in 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer

The 2026 World Cup sites to be used are Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; MetLife Stadium; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; and Lumen Field in Seattle. The additional NFL home is Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The MLS venues are TQL Stadium in Cincinnati; Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee; Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando; and Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

FIFA did not include newer SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where eight World Cup games are scheduled for 2026.

FIFA is not using any of the 14 venues picked for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which runs from June 14 to July 6 and will not play on the East Coast.

FIFA announced on June 23, 2023, that the Club World Cup will be played in the U.S. and there will be eight four-team groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.

Global Citizen will produce the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.

WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025?
Europe: Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg
South America: Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palameiras, River Plate
North and Central America and Caribbean: León, Monterrey, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders
Africa: Al Ahly, Espérance, Mamelodi Sundowns, Waydad
Asia: Al-Hilal, Al Ain, Ulsan, Urawa
Oceania: Auckland City

Related Topics

FIFA Club World Cup /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; IND eyes early wickets after washout; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Venues: Twelve stadiums named, stadium for 2026 World Cup final to host finale
    AP
  3. Jannik Sinner ’very disappointed and surprised’ over WADA appeal in his doping case
    AP
  4. Messi scores stunner to rescue Inter Miami in 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer
    AP
  5. Inter Miami 1-1 Charlotte FC Highlights: Messi scores equaliser as Miami remains in race for MLS playoffs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Venues: Twelve stadiums named, stadium for 2026 World Cup final to host finale
    AP
  2. Messi scores stunner to rescue Inter Miami in 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer
    AP
  3. WATCH: Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami from outside the box in Major League Soccer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami 1-1 Charlotte FC Highlights: Messi scores equaliser as Miami remains in race for MLS playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Martinez double lifts Inter Milan to 3-2 win against Udinese
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; IND eyes early wickets after washout; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Venues: Twelve stadiums named, stadium for 2026 World Cup final to host finale
    AP
  3. Jannik Sinner ’very disappointed and surprised’ over WADA appeal in his doping case
    AP
  4. Messi scores stunner to rescue Inter Miami in 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer
    AP
  5. Inter Miami 1-1 Charlotte FC Highlights: Messi scores equaliser as Miami remains in race for MLS playoffs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment