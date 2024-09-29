MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: BAN 107/3; IND eyes early wickets after washout; Kanpur weather updates

India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Catch all the live scores and match updates from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between IND and BAN taking place in Kanpur on Sunday.

Updated : Sep 29, 2024 08:51 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place in Kanpur on Sunday. 

  • September 29, 2024 08:27
    Confused by all the IPL retention talk? Read the report here!
  • September 29, 2024 07:58
    What happens if the second Test is called a draw?

    IND vs BAN, Qualification Scenarios Explained: How can India qualify for WTC final if second Test ends in a draw?

    The second Test between India and Bangladesh taking place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has been interrupted by rain and a wet outfield.

  • September 29, 2024 07:49
    Here’s what Bangladesh skipper Shanto said after Day 2 was called off

    Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shared his frustration after the second day’s play was called off without a ball being bowled. “As a player, it’s very frustrating,” he said.

    IND vs BAN, 2nd test: Bangladesh captain Shanto ‘frustrated’ with second day called off without a ball played

    Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shared his frustration after the second day’s play was called off without a ball being bowled. “As a player, it’s very frustrating,” he said.

  • September 29, 2024 07:39
    A short wrap of rain-filled Day 2

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2: Play called off due to rain without a ball being bowled

    The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled as play was interrupted due to rain at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday.

  • September 29, 2024 07:32
    Where to watch India vs Bangladesh second Test LIVE?

    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

    The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. 

    Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

    The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

India /

Bangladesh /

India vs Bangladesh

