IPL 2025 mega auction: Dhoni set to be listed as ‘uncapped player’ as league announces rule change ahead of auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, which was convened in Bengaluru on Saturday, decided that an Indian capped player will become uncapped if he has not featured for the national side in the last five calender years.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 23:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni during IPL 2024.
FILE PHOTO: MS Dhoni during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/The Hindu
The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, which was convened in Bengaluru on Saturday, decided that an Indian-capped player will become uncapped if he has not featured for the national side in the last five calendar years. 

“A capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only,” the official IPL statement reads.

The change in rule means Chennai Super Kings former skipper MS Dhoni, who last feature for the national side in 2019 against New Zealand, will be listed as an uncapped player for IPL 2025.

The IPL GC also decided to continue with the Impact Player rule for the IPL 2025 season.

The Impact Sub was introduced during IPL 2023.

