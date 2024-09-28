MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 player retention rules confirmed: Teams allowed five retentions, one Right to Match option

The 10 IPL teams will be allowed six retentions each, including one Right to Match card, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 20:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The IPL auction is slated to take place later this year.
The IPL auction is slated to take place later this year. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

The IPL auction is slated to take place later this year. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) teams will be allowed six retentions each, including one Right to Match card, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The auction will take place in November or December, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of holding it overseas, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the front-runner. Muscat and Doha are also being considered.

While the exact dates are yet to be finalised, BCCI officials have unofficially indicated two potential windows to the franchises: either the second week of November or the third week of December.

Notably, the most recent mini-auction was held in Dubai, marking the first time the IPL auction took place overseas. This event featured two standout bids — Mitchell Starc, fetching an incredible Rs. 24.75 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders, and Pat Cummins, who was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 20.50 crore.

The auction was hosted by Mallika Sagar, who made history as the first female auctioneer in the IPL’s 16-year run, succeeding long-time auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. 

During the last mega auction in 2022, the highest bid was placed for Ishan Kishan, who was acquired by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 15.25 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the IPL 2024 title.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League /

IPL /

IPL 2025

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 player retention rules confirmed: Teams allowed five retentions, one Right to Match option
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC triumphs over Army, set to face Railways in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 player retention rules confirmed: Teams allowed five retentions, one Right to Match option
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match, sum exclusive of contracted amount
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rajasthan Royals appoints Vikram Rathour as batting coach for IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 mega auction likely to be held mid November or December in UAE
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Punjab Kings till 2028
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 player retention rules confirmed: Teams allowed five retentions, one Right to Match option
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history after Suresh and Mendez give Blues the Blues early lead against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC triumphs over Army, set to face Railways in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE score, CHE 4-2 BHA, Premier League: Palmer scores four in first-half
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment