IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Punjab Kings till 2028

The 49-year-old had stepped down as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals after the 2024 season, after seven seasons with the franchise.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 16:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting, addressing the media, before the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC).
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting, addressing the media, before the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting, addressing the media, before the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday appointed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as head coach on a four-year contract. Ponting, 49, had previously served as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, a position he held for seven seasons before stepping down after the 2024 season.

During his tenure with the Capitals, he led the team to the playoffs in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Notably, in 2020, the Capitals reached their first-ever IPL final but were defeated by the Mumbai Indians.

“We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next 4 seasons. His experience is crucial to help us develop a squad to deliver on-field success,” PBKS CEO Satish Menon said.

ALSO READ | Mayank Markande believes key to bowlers’ success lies in domestic cricket

“His insights from his international coaching stints and as a television pundit would be vital in identifying talent ahead of the mega auction this year. His ability to develop cricketing and leadership skills will play a crucial role in our success,” he added.

“I am grateful to Punjab Kings for presenting me with the opportunity to be the new Head Coach. I am excited to take up the new challenge. I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team,” Ponting said, expressing his pleasure.

“We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward.”

