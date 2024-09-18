MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Let’s not get obsessed about fast-bowling all-rounders, says head coach Gautam Gambhir

The 42-year-old opined that international cricket cannot be used as a platform to develop talent as the players must be ready before making the step up.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 13:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo Credit: PTI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir played down the need to develop the next fast-bowling all-rounder for India in the longest format of the game ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh starting in Chennai on Thursday.

The 42-year-old opined that international cricket cannot be used as a platform to develop talent as the players must be ready before making the step up.

“International cricket is not about developing players. First-Class cricket is there to develop players. International cricket is all about people coming in and delivering,” he said

The coach, however, reiterated his belief on the domestic system in developing the required talent for the big stage.

“We have been talking since Kapil Dev’s time that we don’t have a fast-bowling all-rounder. If we don’t have it, we don’t have it. If we have it, he has got to develop in First-Class cricket,” the former opener said.

RELATED | Gambhir: Bumrah is the best all-format fast bowler in the world

“We have got a really strong First-Class structure, and hopefully we can get someone really soon. If we can get someone very soon, great for Indian cricket,” he added.

Gambhir also had words of appreciation for India’s spin-bowling all-rounders, calling them a ‘luxury’.

“We have people like [Ravindra] Jadeja, Axar [Patel], [Ravichandran] Ashwin, who has got five Test hundreds. Washy [Washington Sundar] is there as well. How many international sides have spin-bowling all-rounders. There are not many. India has got that luxury,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Gautam Gambhir /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Let’s not get obsessed about fast-bowling all-rounders, says head coach Gautam Gambhir
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC’s Luka Majcen ruled out for 6-8 weeks after Rahul KP tackle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gambhir: Bumrah is the best all-format fast bowler in the world
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gambhir lauds Kohli for promoting Test cricket, says he has played a massive role
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manolo Marquez: Most angry I have been since I first arrived in India in 2020
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Let’s not get obsessed about fast-bowling all-rounders, says head coach Gautam Gambhir
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gambhir lauds Kohli for promoting Test cricket, says he has played a massive role
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gambhir: Bumrah is the best all-format fast bowler in the world
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jamie Smith grateful to McCullum for launching his England career
    AFP
  5. India vs Bangladesh Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Let’s not get obsessed about fast-bowling all-rounders, says head coach Gautam Gambhir
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC’s Luka Majcen ruled out for 6-8 weeks after Rahul KP tackle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gambhir: Bumrah is the best all-format fast bowler in the world
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gambhir lauds Kohli for promoting Test cricket, says he has played a massive role
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manolo Marquez: Most angry I have been since I first arrived in India in 2020
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment