Gambhir: Bumrah is the best all-format fast bowler in the world

Bumrah starred in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 12:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India pacer Bumrah in practice ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.
India pacer Bumrah in practice ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu/The Hindu
infoIcon

India pacer Bumrah in practice ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu/The Hindu

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, praised Jasprit Bumrah as the best all-format fast bowler in the world ahead of India’s opening Test against Bangladesh, which begins on Thursday. Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies this past June.

In his Test career, he has taken 159 wickets in 36 matches at an impressive average of 20.69, and in ODIs, he has claimed 149 wickets in 89 games at an average of 23.55.

“Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world in all three formats,” said Gambhir when asked if the 30-year-old is the most valuable player in the Indian team.

ALSO READ | India to prioritise pacer workload management, says Rohit Sharma

“It has not happened many times in India that we have started talking about bowlers now. It has always been about batters. India at one stage was a batter-obsessed nation. You have to give credit to Bumrah, [Mohammed] Shami, [Mohammed] Siraj, [Ravichandran] Ashwin, [Ravindra] Jadeja,” said Gambhir.

ALSO READ
Gambhir lauds Kohli for promoting Test cricket, says he has played a massive role

The speedster will return to action for the first time since the T20 World Cup win, as India looks to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India is set to play Test series at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, followed by a five-match Test series in Australia later in the year.

“The best part is he wants to play as much Test cricket as he can. What he has done in T20 format in the West Indies to what he can do in red-ball cricket – what he did against England. It is an honour that we have got someone like Jasprit Bumrah playing for us and sitting in that dressing room, who can make a change and a difference at any stage in the game,” said Gambhir.

Related Topics

Gautam Gambhir /

Jasprit Bumrah

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
