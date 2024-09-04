MagazineBuy Print

Rahul Dravid to be named head coach of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

IPL 2025 team news: Rajasthan did not have a dedicated head coach for the 2024 edition. Kumar Sangakkara served as the Director of Cricket with Trevor Penny and Shane Bond as assistant coaches. 

Published : Sep 04, 2024 15:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dravid, who represented the Royals between 2011 and 2013, also served as a mentor from 2014 before being appointed as the India U-19 and India A head coach. 
Dravid, who represented the Royals between 2011 and 2013, also served as a mentor from 2014 before being appointed as the India U-19 and India A head coach.  | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Dravid, who represented the Royals between 2011 and 2013, also served as a mentor from 2014 before being appointed as the India U-19 and India A head coach.  | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / THE HINDU

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) is set to name former India batter and coach Rahul Dravid as its head coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

RR did not have a dedicated head coach for the 2024 edition. Kumar Sangakkara served as the Director of Cricket with Trevor Penny and Shane Bond as assistant coaches. RR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 semifinal.

Dravid, who represented the Royals between 2011 and 2013, also served as a mentor from 2014 before being appointed as the India U-19 and India A head coach. 

After his stint with the junior teams, he was appointed as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. 

Dravid took on the role of India head coach in 2021 and held the reigns until the end of his contract following the triumphant 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

READ | Duleep Trophy 2024: India A Predicted XI vs India B; full squad, list of players for Shubman Gill-led team

As coach, Dravid also guided the team to the finals of both the World Test Championship in June 2023 and the ODI World Cup in November 2023.

Dravid was done as India head coach after his initial two-year term ended at the end of last year’s ODI World Cup, but a call from Rohit Sharma changed his mind.

Dravid’s Indian team assistants Vikram Rathour (batting) and Paras Mhambrey (bowling) are also in conversation with a few franchises over a role in the IPL.

