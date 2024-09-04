MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024: India A Predicted XI vs India B; full squad, list of players for Shubman Gill-led team

Duleep Trophy 2024: Here is the predicted XI and full squad for India A, led by Gill, which takes on India B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 11:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a Test century against England earlier this year.
FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a Test century against England earlier this year. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a Test century against England earlier this year. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The 2024-25 Indian domestic cricket season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, set to begin from Thursday, September 05.

The tournament will be held in a new avatar, with the zonal system being replaced with India A, B, C, and D, who will compete in a round-robin format that will not include any knockout games.

India A, led by India opener Shubman Gill, will open its campaign against India B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 16-member squad includes two openers, apart from Gill, and it will be interesting to see who between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul opens the batting alongside the skipper.

With Gill preferring to bat at No. 3 in Tests of late, Agarwal and Rahul could open the innings in all likelihood.

Dhruv Jurel, who made a stellar Test debut earlier this year against England at home, is set to take up wicketkeeping duties.

The squad boasts of an enviable line-up of India pacers, including Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. The spin department will be spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, India’s ace left-arm wrist-spinner.

INDIA A PREDICTED XI vs INDIA B
Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Akash Deep/Vidwath Kaverappa, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed.

INDIA A FULL SQUAD

Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shaswat Rawat.

