MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Polly Inglis: The hockey midfielder who dove her way to wicketkeeping

This isn’t the first time that Polly is joining a national squad for New Zealand. She has played for New Zealand ‘A’ in hockey. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper comes from a family of hockey players.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 19:27 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Polly Inglis was thrilled to watch her country win its first-ever World Cup in the shortest format.
Polly Inglis was thrilled to watch her country win its first-ever World Cup in the shortest format. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR
infoIcon

Polly Inglis was thrilled to watch her country win its first-ever World Cup in the shortest format. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR

Polly Inglis got up at three in the night last Sunday to watch New Zealand play South Africa in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

She was, of course, thrilled to watch her country win its first-ever World Cup in the shortest format.

A couple of days later, she found herself with all those World Cup heroines, here in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | White Ferns conquer the desert, diaspora feels WC exit pinch

“It has been awesome to join the girls after what was a pretty big high,” Inglis said. “I am pretty proud of them and very excited to join the group. It is my first time with them as well, so that is even more exciting.”

This isn’t the first time though that she is joining a national squad for New Zealand. She has played for New Zealand ‘A’ in hockey. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper comes from a family of hockey players.

Her brother Hugo Inglis is a forward for New Zealand and is a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist. He had also played in the Hockey India League.

“In our backyard, I played hockey, cricket, football, and just about everything with my brothers,” said Inglis. “I love hockey, but the opportunity to go play overseas in cricket kind of made me carry on with cricket, and it proved a good decision too.”

She was a midfielder in hockey. “I was quite a diver in hockey,” she said. “I slid around a lot, didn’t have much skin on my knees, so that kind of translates to a wicketkeeper. I grew up playing with the boys and I couldn’t bowl, so they chucked me behind the stumps and that was that for the rest of my life.”

She wanted to be at the Olympics. “I played football growing up as well, I played volleyball and I just wanted to play for New Zealand and to go to the Olympics,” Inglis said. “I didn’t think that would be something I could do with cricket, but in four years’ time, hopefully, I will be there.”

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime
    PTI
  2. Polly Inglis: The hockey midfielder who dove her way to wicketkeeping
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Warriorz takes on Surender’s Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series: Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shoot-out creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Racism in La Liga: Four detained in Spain over hate campaign against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Polly Inglis: The hockey midfielder who dove her way to wicketkeeping
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup Diary: White Ferns conquer the desert, diaspora feels WC exit pinch
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE score: Jess and Amelia Kerr claim seven wickets between them to bowl India out for 227
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Sophie Devine’s legacy gets World Champion seal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. IND-W vs NZ-W: Sophie Devine’s priorities set, eyes ODI World Cup 2025 qualification
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime
    PTI
  2. Polly Inglis: The hockey midfielder who dove her way to wicketkeeping
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Fazel’s Warriorz takes on Surender’s Yoddhas at 8 PM; Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers next
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series: Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shoot-out creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Racism in La Liga: Four detained in Spain over hate campaign against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment