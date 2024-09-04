MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan drops to 8th in Test rankings following loss to Bangladesh

Bangladesh remained in ninth position and behind Pakistan despite gaining 13 rating points.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 11:02 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Bangladesh registered its first Test series win over Pakistan.
Bangladesh registered its first Test series win over Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh registered its first Test series win over Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s first-ever series loss to Bangladesh has resulted in Shan Masood’s team slipping down to the eighth position in the ICC Test rankings besides hitting a historic low of lowest rating points since 1965.

Pakistan was thrashed by 10 wickets in the first Test while the hosts lost the second by six wickets with Rawalpindi hosting both the matches.

“Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings to go to eighth position after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh,” the ICC said on its website.

“The hosts were sixth in the rankings table before the series, but back-to-back losses have seen them drop below West Indies to eighth with 76 rating points.

“This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.” Bangladesh’s chase in the second Test of 185 was also the third highest successful chase in Pakistan for any visiting side, but there was a little in terms of promotion for the ‘Tigers’.

Bangladesh remained in ninth position and behind Pakistan despite gaining 13 rating points.

However, the 2-0 series win has bolstered Bangladesh in the points table for the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 as it is now placed fourth behind table-topper India, Australia at second and New Zealand at third.

Bangladesh, which will now focus its attention on a two-Test series against India starting in Chennai on September 19, has 45.83 percentage points and 33 points with three wins and as many defeats in six Tests.

In WTC, teams get 12 points for a Test win, four for a draw and six for a tie while being ranked according to percentage of points won.

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
