South Africa squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Wolvaardt named captain; full list of players

South Africa announced its squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from October 3 to 20, on Tuesday.

Laura Wolvaardt was named captain and the 25-year-old is set to lead her country for the first time in an ICC (International Cricket Council) event.

Sune Luus, who led South Africa to the final of the T20 World Cup last year at home, continues to be an integral part of the team. Other seasoned players in the squad include Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

South Africa has selected a largely similar squad to the one that reached the final of the event last year, with the additions of Eliz-Mari Marx, Tumi Sekhukhune, Mieke De Ridder and uncapped player Seshnie Naidu.

South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad announced on Tuesday will also feature in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, to be held from September 16-20.