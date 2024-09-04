MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Wolvaardt named captain; full list of players

Laura Wolvaardt was named captain and the 25-year-old is set to lead her country for the first time in an ICC (International Cricket Council) event.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 01:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt addressing a press conference in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt addressing a press conference in Chennai. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt addressing a press conference in Chennai. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

South Africa announced its squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from October 3 to 20, on Tuesday.

Laura Wolvaardt was named captain and the 25-year-old is set to lead her country for the first time in an ICC (International Cricket Council) event.

Sune Luus, who led South Africa to the final of the T20 World Cup last year at home, continues to be an integral part of the team. Other seasoned players in the squad include Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

South Africa has selected a largely similar squad to the one that reached the final of the event last year, with the additions of Eliz-Mari Marx, Tumi Sekhukhune, Mieke De Ridder and uncapped player Seshnie Naidu.

South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad announced on Tuesday will also feature in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, to be held from September 16-20.

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.
Travelling reserve: Miané Smit

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

laura wolvaardt /

Sune Luus /

Marizanne Kapp /

Chloe Tryon /

Tazmin Brits /

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams, players list & travelling reserves for global event in UAE
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Wolvaardt named captain; full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Sharad fights for gold, Mariyappan wins men’s high jump T63 bronze; Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. South Africa squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Wolvaardt named captain; full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams, players list & travelling reserves for global event in UAE
    Team Sportstar
  3. WBBL draft: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana among six Indians picked for upcoming Women’s Big Bash League
    PTI
  4. Sophie Devine to step down as New Zealand’s T20I captain after World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Dottin returns for West Indies; Hayley Matthews named captain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams, players list & travelling reserves for global event in UAE
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Wolvaardt named captain; full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Sharad fights for gold, Mariyappan wins men’s high jump T63 bronze; Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of world records broken
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze medal in women’s 400m T20 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment