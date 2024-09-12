MagazineBuy Print

Ireland women beat England in an ODI for the first time in 23 years

Alana Dalzell hit a four off the last ball to take Ireland to its first ODI win over England since 2001.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 11:05 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ireland chased down 154 to beat England in Belfast.
Ireland chased down 154 to beat England in Belfast. | Photo Credit: X @IrishWomensCric
infoIcon

Ireland chased down 154 to beat England in Belfast. | Photo Credit: X @IrishWomensCric

Ireland women scored a dramatic last-ball triumph on Wednesday in Belfast as they beat England in a one-day international for the first time in 23 years.

England, with the majority of its T20 World Cup squad not involved, had thrashed Ireland at the same venue on Monday, with the hosts skittled out for just 45.

It was a very different story in a rain-marred third ODI when Ireland made 155-7 in reply to England’s 153 all out.

England seemed poised to complete a series sweep when Ireland lost three wickets in the last over, bowled by Mady Villiers, needing eight to win.

Alana Dalzell, however, hit a four off the last ball to take Ireland to its first ODI win over England since 2001.

“We just tried to keep the camp in positive spirits,” Ireland captain Gaby Lewis, who made 72 before falling in the 19th over, told the BBC.

“Cricket’s hard sometimes and obviously playing against top-quality nations, these kind of defeats are going to happen, but I think it’s the way we can bounce back and I think we did that brilliantly.”

Rain reduced the match to 22 overs per side and England was then bowled out for 153 -- despite 52 off 42 balls from the in-form Tammy Beaumont -- as Ireland’s Aimee Maguire took 5-19.

READ | Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Free entry for Under-18s, ticket prices start from five dirhams

“It’s been three good games of cricket,” said stand-in England skipper Kate Cross.

“Credit to Ireland, I thought they were the better side today.”

