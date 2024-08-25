MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs BAN: How many teams has Bangladesh beaten in Tests?

With this win, Bangladesh also registered its 20th win overall in the longest format of the game and seventh away from home.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 20:13 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan are congratulated by teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto after winning first Test match against Pakistan.
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan are congratulated by teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto after winning first Test match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan are congratulated by teammate Najmul Hossain Shanto after winning first Test match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan for the first time ever in a Test match in the first of the two-match series played in Rawalpindi.

With this win, Bangladesh also registered its 20th win overall in the longest format of the game and seventh away from home.

Pakistan is now the ninth team to have lost to Bangladesh in Tests.

Bangladesh has also become the ninth nation to beat Pakistan at home; only fifth team to win a Test in Rawalpindi.

Report | Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan help Bangladesh register its first win over Pakistan

Here is a list of all teams Bangladesh has beaten in Test cricket:

Opponent Margin Venue Year
Zimbabwe by 226 runs Chattogram (H) 2005
West Indies by 95 runs Kingstown (A) 2009
West Indies by four wickets St George's (A) 2009
Zimbabwe by 143 runs Harare (A) 2013
Zimbabwe by three wickets Mirpur (H) 2014
Zimbabwe by 162 runs Khulna (H) 2014
Zimbabwe by 186 runs Chattogram (H) 2014
England by 108 runs Mirpur (H) 2016
Sri Lanka by four wickets Colombo (A) 2017
Australia by 20 runs Mirpur (H) 2017
Zimbabwe by 218 runs Mirpur (H) 2018
West Indies by 64 runs Chattogram (H) 2018
West Indies by innings & 184 runs Mirpur (H) 2018
Zimbabwe by innings & 106 runs Mirpur (H) 2020
Zimbabwe by 220 runs Harare (A) 2021
New Zealand by eight wickets Mount Maunganui (A) 2022
Ireland by seven wickets Mirpur (H) 2023
Afghanistan by 546 runs Mirpur (H) 2023
New Zealand by 150 runs Sylhet (H) 2023
Pakistan by 10 wickets Rawalpindi (A) 2024

