PAK vs BAN: How many teams has Bangladesh beaten in Tests?

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan for the first time ever in a Test match in the first of the two-match series played in Rawalpindi.

With this win, Bangladesh also registered its 20th win overall in the longest format of the game and seventh away from home.

Pakistan is now the ninth team to have lost to Bangladesh in Tests.

Bangladesh has also become the ninth nation to beat Pakistan at home; only fifth team to win a Test in Rawalpindi.

Here is a list of all teams Bangladesh has beaten in Test cricket:

Opponent Margin Venue Year Zimbabwe by 226 runs Chattogram (H) 2005 West Indies by 95 runs Kingstown (A) 2009 West Indies by four wickets St George's (A) 2009 Zimbabwe by 143 runs Harare (A) 2013 Zimbabwe by three wickets Mirpur (H) 2014 Zimbabwe by 162 runs Khulna (H) 2014 Zimbabwe by 186 runs Chattogram (H) 2014 England by 108 runs Mirpur (H) 2016 Sri Lanka by four wickets Colombo (A) 2017 Australia by 20 runs Mirpur (H) 2017 Zimbabwe by 218 runs Mirpur (H) 2018 West Indies by 64 runs Chattogram (H) 2018 West Indies by innings & 184 runs Mirpur (H) 2018 Zimbabwe by innings & 106 runs Mirpur (H) 2020 Zimbabwe by 220 runs Harare (A) 2021 New Zealand by eight wickets Mount Maunganui (A) 2022 Ireland by seven wickets Mirpur (H) 2023 Afghanistan by 546 runs Mirpur (H) 2023 New Zealand by 150 runs Sylhet (H) 2023 Pakistan by 10 wickets Rawalpindi (A) 2024