PAK vs BAN: How many teams has Bangladesh beaten in Tests?

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan for the first time ever in a Test match in the first of the two-match series played in Rawalpindi.
With this win, Bangladesh also registered its 20th win overall in the longest format of the game and seventh away from home.
Pakistan is now the ninth team to have lost to Bangladesh in Tests.
Bangladesh has also become the ninth nation to beat Pakistan at home; only fifth team to win a Test in Rawalpindi.
Report | Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan help Bangladesh register its first win over Pakistan
Here is a list of all teams Bangladesh has beaten in Test cricket:
|Opponent
|Margin
|Venue
|Year
|Zimbabwe
|by 226 runs
|Chattogram (H)
|2005
|West Indies
|by 95 runs
|Kingstown (A)
|2009
|West Indies
|by four wickets
|St George's (A)
|2009
|Zimbabwe
|by 143 runs
|Harare (A)
|2013
|Zimbabwe
|by three wickets
|Mirpur (H)
|2014
|Zimbabwe
|by 162 runs
|Khulna (H)
|2014
|Zimbabwe
|by 186 runs
|Chattogram (H)
|2014
|England
|by 108 runs
|Mirpur (H)
|2016
|Sri Lanka
|by four wickets
|Colombo (A)
|2017
|Australia
|by 20 runs
|Mirpur (H)
|2017
|Zimbabwe
|by 218 runs
|Mirpur (H)
|2018
|West Indies
|by 64 runs
|Chattogram (H)
|2018
|West Indies
|by innings & 184 runs
|Mirpur (H)
|2018
|Zimbabwe
|by innings & 106 runs
|Mirpur (H)
|2020
|Zimbabwe
|by 220 runs
|Harare (A)
|2021
|New Zealand
|by eight wickets
|Mount Maunganui (A)
|2022
|Ireland
|by seven wickets
|Mirpur (H)
|2023
|Afghanistan
|by 546 runs
|Mirpur (H)
|2023
|New Zealand
|by 150 runs
|Sylhet (H)
|2023
|Pakistan
|by 10 wickets
|Rawalpindi (A)
|2024
