PAK vs BAN, 1st Test: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan help Bangladesh register its first win over Pakistan

Chasing only 30 in the fourth innings, all it needed was 6.3 overs by the Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam to take their team over the victory line.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 15:33 IST , Rawalpindi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam (2R) and Zakir Hasan (2L) greet Pakistan’s players after their team’s win at the end of the fifth and final day.
Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (2R) and Zakir Hasan (2L) greet Pakistan's players after their team's win at the end of the fifth and final day. | Photo Credit: AFP
Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam (2R) and Zakir Hasan (2L) greet Pakistan’s players after their team’s win at the end of the fifth and final day. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh shrugged off political unrest back home to notch a historic 10-wicket win after Pakistan collapsed to 146 all out on a dramatic final day of the first test on Sunday.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who was a lawmaker in the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, shared seven wickets after the pace bowlers mopped up the top order to give Bangladesh its maiden win in 14 test matches against Pakistan.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were unbeaten on 15 and 9, respectively, as Bangladesh reached 30-0 at the stroke of the tea interval for only its seventh away test win and the first since beating New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in January 2022.

Pakistan, which conceded a 117-run first innings lead despite declaring at 448-6, was bowled out by a disciplined pace and spin attack after it resumed on 23-1 and was still 94 runs behind.

Mohammad Rizwan followed his career-best unbeaten 171 to top-score with 51 but most of his teammates were guilty of falling to rash shots coupled with some aggressive field placings by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Mehidy picked up 4-21 and Shakib 3-44 while the three fast bowlers Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana snared one wicket each.

Earlier, in a dramatic first session, Bangladesh set up its victory as Pakistan limped to 108-6 and lost five wickets. Captain Shan Masood (14) was dismissed in the second over of the day when Hasan found a faint edge and had the Pakistan skipper caught behind.

Masood argued with onfield umpire Richard Kettleborough for the second time in the test match after he was also caught behind in a controversial manner in the first innings, but the television replays clearly suggested the left-hander had a tickle on the ball after Bangladesh went for a successful television referral.

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the fifth day of the first Test against Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the fifth day of the first Test against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the fifth day of the first Test against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

Hasan should have had Babar Azam out for a pair of ducks in the game, but wicketkeeper Litton Das spilt a simple catch off the first ball Babar faced. Babar tried to break the shackles and hit three boundaries before he was out to fast bowler Rana (1-30) when on 22.

Pakistan’s middle-order batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets against the two spinners, Shakib and Mehidy.

First innings century-maker Saud Shakeel needlessly tried to play an extravagant shot against Shakib and got stumped for zero for the first time in his short test career.

Abdullah Shafique also ran out of patience and went for an over-ambitious shot against Shakib and top-edged a catch to point before Mehidy found the outside edge of Salman Ali Agha’s bat in his second over.

Bangladesh kept up the pressure on Pakistan after the break as Mehidy picked up three wickets after lunch. Rizwan under-edged a sweep against the offspinner back onto his stumps soon after completing his half-century and then No. 11 Mohammad Ali was out leg before wicket.

The defeat extended Pakistan’s barren run in red-ball cricket at home to five losses and four draws since it last beat South Africa at Rawalpindi in 2021.

The second test will also be played at Rawalpindi from next Friday after it was moved from Karachi due to the ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium.

