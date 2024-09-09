ENG-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: England women bowl out Ireland for 45 in record-breaking win

England thrashed Ireland in a record-breaking 275-run win as they skittled out the host for just 45 in Monday’s second women’s one-day international (ODI) in Belfast.

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 150 - her 10th century at this level - powered England to a total of 320-8 in 50 overs.

It was far too much for a fledgling Ireland team, which was bowled out inside 17 overs, with England captain Kate Cross taking 3-8 and new-ball partner Lauren Filer 3-10.

Ireland opener Una Raymond-Hoey’s 22 was the only double-figure score of her side’s innings. The match ended with England 2-0 up in a three-match series.

England’s largest women’s ODI win in terms of runs was achieved by a mainly second-strong team, with the majority of its T20 World Cup squad not involved.

“Cricket is a sport of ups and downs, and today was definitely a down day,” Ireland captain Gaby Lewis, one of three home batters out for a duck, told the Cricket Ireland website.

“We are a very young squad, we’re learning on the go. We’ve got three bowlers under the age of 19, it’s very hard on them,” she added.

Beaumont, however, insisted, “I found it tough early on and Ireland were bowling tight lines with a slower pace on the pitch.”