MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: England women bowl out Ireland for 45 in record-breaking win

England’s largest women’s ODI win in terms of runs was achieved by a mainly second-strong team, with the majority of its T20 World Cup squad not involved.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 23:09 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 150 - her 10th century at this level - powered England to a total of 320-8 in 50 overs.
Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 150 - her 10th century at this level - powered England to a total of 320-8 in 50 overs. | Photo Credit: England Cricket/X
infoIcon

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 150 - her 10th century at this level - powered England to a total of 320-8 in 50 overs. | Photo Credit: England Cricket/X

England thrashed Ireland in a record-breaking 275-run win as they skittled out the host for just 45 in Monday’s second women’s one-day international (ODI) in Belfast.

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 150 - her 10th century at this level - powered England to a total of 320-8 in 50 overs.

It was far too much for a fledgling Ireland team, which was bowled out inside 17 overs, with England captain Kate Cross taking 3-8 and new-ball partner Lauren Filer 3-10.

Ireland opener Una Raymond-Hoey’s 22 was the only double-figure score of her side’s innings. The match ended with England 2-0 up in a three-match series.

England’s largest women’s ODI win in terms of runs was achieved by a mainly second-strong team, with the majority of its T20 World Cup squad not involved.

“Cricket is a sport of ups and downs, and today was definitely a down day,” Ireland captain Gaby Lewis, one of three home batters out for a duck, told the Cricket Ireland website.

“We are a very young squad, we’re learning on the go. We’ve got three bowlers under the age of 19, it’s very hard on them,” she added.

Beaumont, however, insisted, “I found it tough early on and Ireland were bowling tight lines with a slower pace on the pitch.”

Related Topics

England women's cricket team /

Ireland Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: De Silva lauds hundred hero Nissanka as Sri Lanka ends England drought
    AFP
  2. Kerala Football: Kannur Warriors stages comeback win in SLK; Kottayam wins inter-district tourney
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: England women bowl out Ireland for 45 in record-breaking win
    AFP
  4. Accused of sexual assault, Rafa Mir to undergo disciplinary proceedings by Valencia
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs SL: De Silva lauds hundred hero Nissanka as Sri Lanka ends England drought
    AFP
  2. ENG-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: England women bowl out Ireland for 45 in record-breaking win
    AFP
  3. DRS in Duleep Trophy 2024 a ‘great initiative’
    Abhishek Saini
  4. ENG vs SL: How many times has Sri Lanka won in away Tests?
    Team Sportstar
  5. From ‘Rinku Singh’ taunts in-front of home to India Test call-up, Yash Dayal’s story of redemption
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL: De Silva lauds hundred hero Nissanka as Sri Lanka ends England drought
    AFP
  2. Kerala Football: Kannur Warriors stages comeback win in SLK; Kottayam wins inter-district tourney
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG-W vs IRE-W, 2nd ODI: England women bowl out Ireland for 45 in record-breaking win
    AFP
  4. Accused of sexual assault, Rafa Mir to undergo disciplinary proceedings by Valencia
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment