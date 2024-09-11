MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Free entry for Under-18s, ticket prices start from five dirhams

The decision was taken as a part of an initiative to leave a legacy of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the first global women’s cricket event to be held in the region.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 20:28 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Australia celebrates after winning the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia in 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Australia celebrates after winning the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia in 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Australia celebrates after winning the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia in 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bidding to attract bigger crowds for top-flight women’s cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC ) has decided on free entry for anyone below 18 years of age during the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE for which prices of tickets will start from five dirhams (Rs 115 approximately).

The 10-team tournament, to be held from October 3-20, will feature 23 matches spread across 18 days.

The 20 league matches will be split between Dubai and Sharjah with one of the semifinals slated for Sharjah while the other semifinal and the final will be played in Dubai.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice announced that lowest ticket denomination will be five dirhams along with free entry for all those under 18 years of age.

The decision was taken as a part of an initiative to leave a legacy of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the first global women’s cricket event to be held in the region.

ALSO READ | ACC announces inaugural women’s U-19 Asia Cup

“One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented. This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans,” Allardice said in a media statement.

“We will also be working with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Dubai Sports Council on the legacy of the event.”

ECB Board Member Zaid Abbas said they were looking forward to working closely with the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the original host of the tournament.

“The ECB would work closely with all stakeholders including the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ensure that the participants and fans have a memorable time during their stay in the country.”

In the tournament, Group A comprises six-time champion Australia along with India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B will feature Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

ICC

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
