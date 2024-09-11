MagazineBuy Print

ACC announces inaugural women’s U-19 Asia Cup

The Men’s U-19 Asia Cup had its first edition back in 1989 and India remains the most successful nation in this tournament, with eight titles in its bag.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 19:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah (centre) present during the body’s Executive Board meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 11, 2024.
Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah (centre) present during the body’s Executive Board meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ACC
infoIcon

Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah (centre) present during the body’s Executive Board meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ACC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the inaugural edition of a Women’s U-19 Asia Cup at the continental body’s Executive Board Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday.

The ACC also announced that this tournament will take place biennially, serving as a precursor to each edition of the ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup.

“By giving emerging female cricketers in Asia the opportunity to compete on an international platform, this tournament aims to provide crucial experience and readiness, ultimately helping Asian teams perform better on the world stage,” the ACC press release said.

The Men’s U-19 Asia Cup had its first edition back in 1989. India remains the most successful nation in this tournament, with eight titles in its bag.

In July, the Indian women’s cricket team lost out to Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for cricket in Asia. The introduction of the Women’s U-19 Asia Cup is a monumental achievement, providing a much-needed platform for young women cricketers to develop their skills and showcase their talent,” said ACC President Jay Shah. “This initiative strengthens the future of women’s cricket in Asia, and we are proud of the lasting impact these decisions will have, not only within our member nations but across the global cricketing community.”

