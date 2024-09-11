MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024 live streaming info, 2nd Round: When and where to watch India A vs India D & India B vs India C matches

Duleep Trophy 2024: Here are all the streaming and telecast details, squads and match info ahead of the second round of the Duleep Trophy.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 18:41 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India B players in action during the first round of Duleep Trophy 2024.
India B players in action during the first round of Duleep Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

India B players in action during the first round of Duleep Trophy 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

India A will take on India C, while India B will be up against India C in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024, set to start on Thursday.

India C and India D have won their first-round matches to sit in first and second position in the points table, respectively.

Mayank Agarwal will take on the captaincy role of India A from Shubman Gill, who was called up for the national team for the Bangladesh Test series.

Know more about India C vs India D Duleep Trophy match

Here is all you need to know about the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches:

When will India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second round match take place?

The India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start on Thursday, September 12.

Where will India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second round match be played?

The India A vs India D match will be played at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, while the India B vs India C match will be played at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B (Rayalseem Cricket Ground) in Anantapur.

When will India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second round match start?

The India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch India A vs India D & India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second round match?

The live telecast of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be on Sports18 Network and can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

DULEEP TROPHY 2024 - UPDATED SQUADS

Team A: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, SK Rasheed, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akshay Wadkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kusharga, Shaswat Rawat, Aaqib Khan, Pratham Singh

Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rinku Singh, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, R. Sai Kishore, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rahul Chahar, N. Jagadeesan, Himanshu Mantri, Mohit Avasthi

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

India D: Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Nishant Sindhu, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK)

Duleep Trophy

Duleep Trophy

