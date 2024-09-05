MagazineBuy Print

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour to touchdown in Bengaluru on September 6, followed by Mumbai on September 10

Fans will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the trophy at Nexus Mall in Bengaluru on September 7 and 8 and at Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai, on September 14 and 15.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 21:03 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Photo: The trophy ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be shown in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Representative Photo: The trophy ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be shown in Bengaluru and Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

Representative Photo: The trophy ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be shown in Bengaluru and Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ICC

After dazzling hosts Dubai, the trophy tour ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will make a touchdown in Bengaluru on Friday.

The tour will land at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC) in the city, a hub for nurturing young female talent in the sport before making its way to Mumbai on September 10.

Fans will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the trophy at Nexus Mall in Bengaluru on September 7 and 8 and at Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai, on September 14 and 15.

After its India leg, the Trophy Tour will continue its journey to Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, before returning to the UAE for the opening of the tournament beginning October 3.

This edition of the ICC showpiece was shifted to the UAE as original host Bangladesh were reeling from a spate of political protests.

