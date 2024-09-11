New Zealand squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Devine to lead White Ferns; full list of players

Sophie Devine will lead New Zealand at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Devine will make her ninth consecutive appearance at the T20 World Cup and will hope to lift the trophy after the White Ferns finished runners-up in 2009 and 2010. The 35-year-old and Suzie Bates, who has also been named in the squad, have appeared at every edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand’s squad includes other seasoned campaigners like Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.

The Devine-led side is placed in Group A, alongside Australia, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. It plays its warm-up matches against England and South Africa ahead of the tournament.