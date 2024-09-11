Sophie Devine will lead New Zealand at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held from October 3 to 20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Devine will make her ninth consecutive appearance at the T20 World Cup and will hope to lift the trophy after the White Ferns finished runners-up in 2009 and 2010. The 35-year-old and Suzie Bates, who has also been named in the squad, have appeared at every edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
New Zealand’s squad includes other seasoned campaigners like Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green.
The Devine-led side is placed in Group A, alongside Australia, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. It plays its warm-up matches against England and South Africa ahead of the tournament.
NEW ZEALAND WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD
Latest on Sportstar
- ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squads: Full list of teams, players list for global event in UAE
- New Zealand squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Devine to lead White Ferns; full list of players
- North London Derby 2024: Arsenal to wear away kit at Spurs over colour clash
- IOC move on election rules puts up legal hurdles to Sebastian Coe’s bid for top Olympic job
- UEFA Nations League: Nagelsmann pleased with Germany’s development
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE