Buchi Babu Tournament: ‘First time I’ve bowled more than 50 overs in an innings as well as a match,’ says TNCA XI spinner Lakshay Jain

Off-spinner Lakshay Jain (22), who says he enjoys playing multi-day cricket, unlocked a new level of his potential in the Buchi Babu Memorial All India cricket tournament semifinal against Chhattisgarh here.

Playing for TNCA XI, he slogged it out for 56.5 overs for his five for 152 in the first innings, and bowled 25 overs in the third innings for his five for 64. This is the first time that he’s bowled more than 49 overs, his previous highest, in a match.

“Only in this match I came to know that I can bowl this many overs. This is my first time I’m crossing 50 overs in an innings as well as a match. I’m feeling very happy that I’ve bowled so many overs. The previous highest was 49, both innings combined,” he said at the NPR College cricket ground on Thursday.

Asked if it was frustrating and exhausting bowling in the first innings when Chhattisgarh made 467, he said, “The wicket had little help for the spinners, but it wasn’t frustrating or exhausting. I was so focused on making plans to get wickets for the team, speaking with the captain, that I didn’t feel tired at all. Since I was bowling well, they asked me to continue.”

As TNCA XI was playing without its captain and left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore, left-arm spinner Ajith Ram and Lakshay had to share the responsibility of leading the spin attack. Lakshay said that he felt he “had to take the responsibility, but didn’t feel any pressure”.

For someone who made it as far as the Tamil Nadu squad for four matches in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, this match has proved to be a fine learning experience.

From his interaction with the India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who played for Mumbai versus TNCA XI in the third round, he highlighted, “He asked me to stay mentally balanced, irrespective of whether I perform or not; that I shouldn’t feel too low or (fly) too high.”