Bengaluru FC thrashes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 3-0 win as Chhetri breaks ISL record

The Sunil Chhetri juggernaut motors along uninterrupted. With a slick penalty in the 51st minute, Sunil Chhetri wrote himself into the history books.

The 40-year-old scored his 64th goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) to become the sole highest goal-scorer in the tournament’s history. With a brace in the previous fixture, Chhetri sat alongside Bartholomew Ogbeche as the joint highest goal-scorer.

Chhetri’s big moment was the icing on the cake for Bengaluru FC, which outclassed Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

BFC registered a third win in as many matches, while Mohun Bagan slipped to a first loss.

Under steady rain, BFC broke through in the 10th minute, when Nikhil Poojary headed a corner towards Edgar Mendez. The Spaniard, who had moved to BFC from Mexican side Club Necaxa at the start of the season, slotted his first ISL goal.

Mendez nearly got a second - inches away from meeting a sweet cross from Poojary.

Dimitri Petratos could have pulled Mohun Bagan back, but his header from close range sailed over the bar.

In the 20th minute, Chhetri turned provider to double BFC’s lead. Chhetri did well to control a sharp, low pass from Mendez, laying it on a platter for Suresh Wangjam. The trailing Wangjam rushed in to get a foot in and slot BFC’s second goal.

Mohun Bagan continued to press forward, hoping to gain some momentum. A nervous jersey tug on Mendez by Mohun Bagan centre-back Dippendu Biswas, however, was the final nail in the coffin. Chhetri stepped up to the spot to make it a night to remember.