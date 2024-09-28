MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bengaluru FC thrashes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 3-0 win as Chhetri breaks ISL record

Chettri successfully converted a penalty in fine fettle which was his 64th goal in the ISL as he overtook Batholomew Ogbeche to become the league’s highest goal scorer of all time.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 21:34 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri (m), celebrating after scoring a goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri (m), celebrating after scoring a goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri (m), celebrating after scoring a goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

The Sunil Chhetri juggernaut motors along uninterrupted. With a slick penalty in the 51st minute, Sunil Chhetri wrote himself into the history books.

The 40-year-old scored his 64th goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) to become the sole highest goal-scorer in the tournament’s history. With a brace in the previous fixture, Chhetri sat alongside Bartholomew Ogbeche as the joint highest goal-scorer.

Chhetri’s big moment was the icing on the cake for Bengaluru FC, which outclassed Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

BFC registered a third win in as many matches, while Mohun Bagan slipped to a first loss.

Under steady rain, BFC broke through in the 10th minute, when Nikhil Poojary headed a corner towards Edgar Mendez. The Spaniard, who had moved to BFC from Mexican side Club Necaxa at the start of the season, slotted his first ISL goal.

AS IT HAPPENED: BFC 3 - 0 MBSG

Mendez nearly got a second - inches away from meeting a sweet cross from Poojary.

Dimitri Petratos could have pulled Mohun Bagan back, but his header from close range sailed over the bar.

In the 20th minute, Chhetri turned provider to double BFC’s lead. Chhetri did well to control a sharp, low pass from Mendez, laying it on a platter for Suresh Wangjam. The trailing Wangjam rushed in to get a foot in and slot BFC’s second goal.

Mohun Bagan continued to press forward, hoping to gain some momentum. A nervous jersey tug on Mendez by Mohun Bagan centre-back Dippendu Biswas, however, was the final nail in the coffin. Chhetri stepped up to the spot to make it a night to remember.

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri /

Bengaluru FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC thrashes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 3-0 win as Chhetri breaks ISL record
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed 5 retentions, one Right to Match option
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match, sum exclusive of contracted amount
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 28: Sekar Patchai retains title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P at National SUP Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Bengaluru FC thrashes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 3-0 win as Chhetri breaks ISL record
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Sunil Chhetri becomes top goal scorer in ISL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC edges past Jamshedpur FC for 2-1 victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Highlights, ISL 2024-25: BFC 3-0 MBSG; Sunil Chhetri makes history, Suresh, Mendez scores against Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  5. How can India qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC thrashes Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 3-0 win as Chhetri breaks ISL record
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed 5 retentions, one Right to Match option
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakhs per match, sum exclusive of contracted amount
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland stuns Pakistan in warm-up match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 28: Sekar Patchai retains title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P at National SUP Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment