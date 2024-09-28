IND vs BAN, 2nd test: Bangladesh captain Shanto ‘frustrated’ with second day called off without a ball played

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shared his frustration after the second day’s play was called off without a ball being bowled. “As a player, it’s very frustrating,” he said.

“The game started after a lot of difficulties (on Friday), then we got to play for a while and then it stopped again. There was no play today. So, overall it’s really frustrating as a player. But we have nothing to do with it. It’s not in our control. But it would feel better if there was some play.”

When rain stopped play on the first day, Bangladesh was at 107 for 3, with Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim around. After Akash Deep claimed two quick wickets, Shanto forged a half-century stand with Mominul Haque before getting trapped leg-before to Ravichandran Ashwin.

“The wicket was decent. I think the bigger challenge was to play through the (numerous) breaks on and off,” Shanto said.

“The rain remains a continuous threat with batters having to bat keeping that in mind which is difficult. Apart from that, I can tell the wicket so far has been pretty good. We will not know how challenging it will be to play on day three and four because it is not getting enough sunshine…”

Talking about losing two early wickets, the captain said, “I think we lost one extra wicket. We had a good start. I won’t say we are in a bad position, given the wicket we are playing on. We have a few more batters. If we can have two big partnerships, we can be in a good position. But at this moment, I think it’s balanced right now…”