SL vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka on cusp of victory as New Zealand 199-5 after follow-on

Tom Blundell was not out at 47 and Glenn Phillips on 32 when bad light forced an early end to play in Galle after debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took three top-order wickets.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 17:35 IST , Galle, Sri Lanka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner during the day three of the second Test match.
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner during the day three of the second Test match. | Photo Credit: AP
Sri Lanka’s Nishan Peiris celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner during the day three of the second Test match. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka was just five wickets away from a crushing second Test and series victory over New Zealand on Saturday, with the tourists 199-5 at stumps on third day, having followed on after collapsing to 88 all out in their first innings.

Tom Blundell was not out at 47 and Glenn Phillips on 32 when bad light forced an early end to play in Galle after debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took three top-order wickets.

Devon Conway, battling to save his team and his place in the side, joined forces with former captain Kane Williamson in a dogged 97-run partnership for the second wicket.

De Silva lured Conway, who had made 61 off 62 balls, into a drive towards the vacant deep cover boundary and was caught by Dinesh Chandimal in a spectacular backward running catch.

FOLLOW | SL vs NZ, Day 3 AS IT HAPPENED

Williamson, the world’s second-ranked batsman behind England’s Joe Root, departed when he misjudged a shot off Peiris, with Ramesh Mendis grabbing a tumbling catch at long-on.

Tom Latham had been the first wicket to fall after the follow-on was enforced just before lunch, caught by Pathum Nissanka for a duck at short leg off Peiris, who had taken three first-innings wickets earlier.

Sri Lanka declared on Friday with a mammoth 602-5 in their first innings, then spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took 6-42 for his ninth five-wicket haul as the visitors failed to get to three figures.

Jayasuriya will have to dismiss the remaining New Zealand batters to equal the record for the fastest bowler to 100 Test wickets, held since 1896 by England’s George Lohmann, who reached the milestone in his 16th Test.

Resuming at a precarious 22-2 in their first innings, New Zealand’s batters barely put up a fight, and their highest partnership was the 20 added by last pair Mitchell Santner, who top scored with 29, and William O’Rourke (two).

Captain de Silva took five catches at first slip to tie the record for most in a Test innings by a non-wicketkeeper, a milestone shared with 15 others.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand /

Cricket

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

