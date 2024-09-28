MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2

The rampant Palmer, who also hit the post in the first half, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match and he should have added a fifth in the second half but put the ball wide with only keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 22:02 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer celebrates scoring against Brighton.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer celebrates scoring against Brighton. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer celebrates scoring against Brighton. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer scored four first-half goals, including a stunning long-range free kick and a penalty, in a breathless 4-2 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Goalkeeping errors at both ends, high defensive lines and speedy counter-attacks contributed to a thrilling encounter with Brighton’s French forward Georginio Rutter putting the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before 22-year-old Palmer’s 11-minute hat-trick.

Carlos Baleba pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 32nd minute after a second error from former Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, before Palmer made it four shortly before halftime from a perfectly weighted Jadon Sancho assist.

The rampant Palmer, who also hit the post in the first half, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match and he should have added a fifth in the second half but put the ball wide with only keeper Bart Verbruggen to beat.

The result lifted Chelsea to third in the table and ended Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Arsenal scores two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester

McNeil brace gives Everton comeback win over Palace

Everton earned their first Premier League win of the season as a double from Dwight McNeil saw them recover from an early deficit to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Palace took the lead in the 10th minute when Marc Guehi fired in from close range.

McNeil was Everton’s standout player in the opening half and he turned the game on its head after the interval.

He equalised in the 47th minute with a powerful strike after being played in by Ashley Young and then sent the home fans wild by putting the hosts ahead in the 54th minute as he got on the end of a cross by substitute Jack Harrison. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Premier League /

Chelsea /

Brighton and Hove Albion

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-24: Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite limited rest time
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Man City needs solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal scores two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 28: Sekar Patchai retains title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P at National SUP Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arsenal scores two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Man City needs solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Cole Palmer makes Premier League history with 4-goal haul in first half for Chelsea vs Brighton
    AP
  5. Brentford becomes first Premier League club to score in first minute for three consecutive games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-24: Simeone confident in Atletico form against Real Madrid despite limited rest time
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Man City needs solutions to Rodri absence, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal scores two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 28: Sekar Patchai retains title, Tanvi Jagdish dethrones Monika P at National SUP Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment