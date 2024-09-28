Premier League: Palmer scores all four as Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer scored four first-half goals, including a stunning long-range free kick and a penalty, in a breathless 4-2 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Goalkeeping errors at both ends, high defensive lines and speedy counter-attacks contributed to a thrilling encounter with Brighton’s French forward Georginio Rutter putting the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before 22-year-old Palmer’s 11-minute hat-trick.

Carlos Baleba pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 32nd minute after a second error from former Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, before Palmer made it four shortly before halftime from a perfectly weighted Jadon Sancho assist.

The rampant Palmer, who also hit the post in the first half, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match and he should have added a fifth in the second half but put the ball wide with only keeper Bart Verbruggen to beat.

The result lifted Chelsea to third in the table and ended Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season.

McNeil brace gives Everton comeback win over Palace

Everton earned their first Premier League win of the season as a double from Dwight McNeil saw them recover from an early deficit to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Palace took the lead in the 10th minute when Marc Guehi fired in from close range.

McNeil was Everton’s standout player in the opening half and he turned the game on its head after the interval.

He equalised in the 47th minute with a powerful strike after being played in by Ashley Young and then sent the home fans wild by putting the hosts ahead in the 54th minute as he got on the end of a cross by substitute Jack Harrison.