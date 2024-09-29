Lionel Messi found the net for Inter Miami with an outstanding strike from outside the box as Inter Miami got on level terms against Charlotte FC in their Major Leaguer Soccer Match in Florida on Saturday.
WATCH THE GOAL BELOW:
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC LIVE SCORE: MIA 1-1 CLT, Messi scores equaliser from outside the box
- WATCH: Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami from outside the box in Major League Soccer
- Inter Miami vs Charlotte, MLS LIVE Streaming info: Lionel Messi looks to continue form in Major League Soccer after injury-return
- India squad for Bangladesh T20I series announced: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav gets maiden call-up; Samson included
- IPL 2025: MS Dhoni set to be listed as ‘uncapped player’ as league announces host of rule changes ahead of auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE