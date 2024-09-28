MagazineBuy Print

PSG savouring Champions League test against Arsenal after 3-1 win over Rennes

The Parisians netted 13 times in their opening three league games before stuttering somewhat, but on Friday they were back to their fluent best as Bradley Barcola scored twice and hit the woodwork with a shot that was eventually headed home to secure the win.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 10:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique said the Champions League clash against Arsenal will be a stimulating match.
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique said the Champions League clash against Arsenal will be a stimulating match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique said the Champions League clash against Arsenal will be a stimulating match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique is looking forward to his side taking on Arsenal in the Champions League after a 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Rennes that saw his side rediscover its early season attacking form and score some cracking goals.

The Parisians netted 13 times in their opening three league games before stuttering somewhat, but on Friday they were back to their fluent best as Bradley Barcola scored twice and hit the woodwork with a shot that was eventually headed home to secure the win.

“It was a very complete match from the beginning, we had a lot of chances. We scored three goals but we could have scored more,” a delighted Luis Enrique told BeIN Sports.

“The Champions League? We are going to play against another favourite (in Arsenal), it will be a stimulating match, we will prepare ourselves.”

Barcola may have grabbed the headlines but it was South Korean striker Lee Kang-in who got the plaudits from his coach after an excellent display in both defence and attack that he capped off by heading home the rebound from Barcola’s shot off the woodwork.

Also read | Juventus reports 199 million euro FY loss but sees operating breakeven at hand

“He was in the right place to score the goal as a clever striker - I really liked his performance, he gave us consistency, he held the ball up when we needed him to,” he told a post-match media conference.

“He is very intelligent with his pressing, he wins back a lot of balls and recovers well. I thought he was superb tonight, it’s a pleasure to have players with that level and mentality,” the coach added.

The 54-year-old Spaniard said that his side was defending well and that conceding goals from set pieces is not something that he is too worried about.

“Football is not being fair to us, our opponents are creating very few chances against us, far fewer than least season, and they get there (to set pieces) and they score. They scored form a penalty today ... we’re not perfect and never will be.”

PSG faces Arsenal in the Champions League in London on Tuesday.

Related Topics

PSG /

Arsenal /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Ligue 1 2024-25

