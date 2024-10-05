MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami visits Toronto FC as MLS points record draws near

The Herons reside two victories shy of breaking the league record, with two regular-season games remaining.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 11:27 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is hugged by his teammates after the former scored during an MLS match against the Philadelphia Union.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is hugged by his teammates after the former scored during an MLS match against the Philadelphia Union. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is hugged by his teammates after the former scored during an MLS match against the Philadelphia Union. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

With the Supporters’ Shield in its possession, Inter Miami will look to continue its pursuit of the single-season points record in MLS history on Saturday when it visits Toronto FC.

Lionel Messi, however, sees the bigger picture despite the Herons (20-4-8, 68 points) residing two victories shy of breaking the league record, with two regular-season games remaining.

The New England Revolution set the record of 73 points in 2021 and will visit Inter Miami in the regular-season finale for both clubs on October 19.

“We have a nice opportunity to go down in history ... and now we think about what is coming,” Messi told Apple TV of the MLS points record after the Herons recorded a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

“We have a great advantage in that we play (the final game) at home, which is what we were looking for. I think we are very, very strong at home.”

READ: Premier League rejects Man City’s request to delay next season’s games after Club World Cup

Messi scored twice just before half-time against the Crew to boost his goal total to five in five matches since returning from the right ankle injury he sustained during the Copa America final in July. The eight-time Ballon d’Or recipient, as top player in the world, has 32 goal contributions (17 goals, 15 assists) in the season, one shy of Portland’s Evander for tops in MLS.

While Miami’s post-season spot is secure, Toronto FC (11-18-4, 37 points) finds itself teetering on the edge after seeing its winless run extend to four matches (0-3-1) with a demoralising 4-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City

With its final game of the regular season on Saturday, Toronto resides in ninth place in the Eastern Conference by virtue of the tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Union (9-13-10, 37 points) and D.C. United (9-13-10, 37 points).

“We didn’t look like a team ready for the playoffs, mentally, emotionally,” Toronto coach John Herdman said. “We’ve got to turn that around because for whatever reason, we could win this weekend and we’re in.”

Prince Owusu scored in the 66th minute on Wednesday to boost his goal total to a club-best nine on the season.

