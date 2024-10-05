MagazineBuy Print

Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 176/8, leads by 297 runs; Saransh takes six-wicket haul

Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Score: Catch the scores and highlights from day 5 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 10:21 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 5 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2024-25 match being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

  • October 05, 2024 10:18
    49th over

    Mumbai batters are trying to keep Rest of India on the field as long as possible; hence a defensive approach despite two quick wickets. The lead has crossed 300 runs. 

  • October 05, 2024 10:01
    W
    MUM 176/8

    OUT! Saransh strikes again! Shardul Thakur charges down the track, played for the turn, gets beaten and is stumped. Shardul falls after scoring just two. 

    New batter Mohit Avasthi is off the mark with a single trying to reverse sweep. Kotian gets a half-tracker and cuts the ball past point for four. 

  • October 05, 2024 09:52
    W
    MUM 169/7

    Saransh again. OUT! Sarfaraz is gone. Coming around the wicket, turned the ball into the right hander. Sarfaraz went on the backfoot. There was a huge appeal for LBW but umpire reckoned it was not out. However, on review, the ball tracking showed three reds. He goes after scoring 17. Five-wicket haul for Saransh. Terrific last month for him starting from Duleep Trophy. 

    Shardul Thakur is at the crease now. 

  • October 05, 2024 09:44
    MUM 166/6

    Only one over for Yash Dayal. Manav Suthar comes into the attack. Started off with leg stump line from over the wicket before switching to around the wicket. 

  • October 05, 2024 09:39
    MUM 164/6

    Saransh Jain comes in from the other end. Sarfaraz cuts and the ball goes just past the first slip. The batters run a double. Easy singles on offer for Mumbai. 

  • October 05, 2024 09:33
    MUM 157/6

    Yash Dayal begins the day. He’s bowling his first over of this innings. Sarfaraz pushes the ball towards midwicket and the batters runs three. Kotian gives him the strike back a ball later. 

  • October 05, 2024 09:30
    All set

    Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian walk in to bat while Rest of India is in a huddle. An exciting final day coming up. 

  • October 05, 2024 09:14
    Day four was quite an eventful in terms of umpiring as well...

    Two contentious umpiring decisions left both teams feeling aggrieved and it was television umpire Abhijeet Bengeri who found himself at the centre of both controversies. 

    Here are the details of what exactly happened: 

    Irani Cup 2024-25: Contentious umpiring decisions raise eyebrows

    An eventful day four of the Irani Cup match between Rest of India (RoI) and Mumbai at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday became even more dramatic with two contentious umpiring decisions.

  • October 05, 2024 09:04
    An exciting fifth-day finish coming

    Mumbai has a lead of 274 runs currently, setting up a massive total for Rest of India to chase. Will Mumbai bat Rest of India out of the game? Or lure it to chase a tricky total on fifth day surface in Lucknow?

    What is the highest successful chase in Irani Cup history?

    The record for the highest successful run chase in the tournament belongs to Rest of India which shot down a massive 480 runs against Mumbai in 2016.

  • October 05, 2024 08:52
    Day 4 Report

    Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 4: Rest of India faces an uphill battle after Mumbai extends lead to 274 runs

    Spinners dominate as Mumbai takes control with a solid lead in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India.

  • October 05, 2024 08:45
    LINEUPS

    Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.

    Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.

  • October 05, 2024 08:44
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?

    The live streaming of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. 

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Mumbai /

Rest of India

