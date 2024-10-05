Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 5 Live Score: Mumbai 176/8, leads by 297 runs; Saransh takes six-wicket haul

- October 05, 2024 10:1849th over
Mumbai batters are trying to keep Rest of India on the field as long as possible; hence a defensive approach despite two quick wickets. The lead has crossed 300 runs.
- October 05, 2024 10:01WMUM 176/8
OUT! Saransh strikes again! Shardul Thakur charges down the track, played for the turn, gets beaten and is stumped. Shardul falls after scoring just two.
New batter Mohit Avasthi is off the mark with a single trying to reverse sweep. Kotian gets a half-tracker and cuts the ball past point for four.
- October 05, 2024 09:52WMUM 169/7
Saransh again. OUT! Sarfaraz is gone. Coming around the wicket, turned the ball into the right hander. Sarfaraz went on the backfoot. There was a huge appeal for LBW but umpire reckoned it was not out. However, on review, the ball tracking showed three reds. He goes after scoring 17. Five-wicket haul for Saransh. Terrific last month for him starting from Duleep Trophy.
Shardul Thakur is at the crease now.
- October 05, 2024 09:44MUM 166/6
Only one over for Yash Dayal. Manav Suthar comes into the attack. Started off with leg stump line from over the wicket before switching to around the wicket.
- October 05, 2024 09:39MUM 164/6
Saransh Jain comes in from the other end. Sarfaraz cuts and the ball goes just past the first slip. The batters run a double. Easy singles on offer for Mumbai.
- October 05, 2024 09:33MUM 157/6
Yash Dayal begins the day. He’s bowling his first over of this innings. Sarfaraz pushes the ball towards midwicket and the batters runs three. Kotian gives him the strike back a ball later.
- October 05, 2024 09:30All set
Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian walk in to bat while Rest of India is in a huddle. An exciting final day coming up.
- October 05, 2024 09:14Day four was quite an eventful in terms of umpiring as well...
Two contentious umpiring decisions left both teams feeling aggrieved and it was television umpire Abhijeet Bengeri who found himself at the centre of both controversies.
Here are the details of what exactly happened:
- October 05, 2024 09:04An exciting fifth-day finish coming
Mumbai has a lead of 274 runs currently, setting up a massive total for Rest of India to chase. Will Mumbai bat Rest of India out of the game? Or lure it to chase a tricky total on fifth day surface in Lucknow?
- October 05, 2024 08:45LINEUPS
Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal.
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan.
- October 05, 2024 08:44LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?
The live streaming of Duleep Trophy 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
