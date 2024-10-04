MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 4: Rest of India faces an uphill battle after Mumbai extends lead to 274 runs

With a solid lead of 274 runs, including the 121-run advantage it gained in the first essay, Mumbai appears to be the team in control against Rest of India.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 19:24 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Rest of India’s Abhimanyu Easwaran dismissed off Shams Mulani of Mumbai in the Irani Trophy.
Rest of India’s Abhimanyu Easwaran dismissed off Shams Mulani of Mumbai in the Irani Trophy. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Rest of India’s Abhimanyu Easwaran dismissed off Shams Mulani of Mumbai in the Irani Trophy. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The beauty of a five-day cricket match between two quality sides was on full display. After being made to toil for the first three days, the spin twins from each of the sides made optimum use of a wearing surface at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium to ensure that the last day’s play of the Irani Cup game between Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai and Rest of India will be far from being a formality.

Twelve wickets fell on Friday, the penultimate day of the game – two less than the combined tally over the first three days – with the spinners snaring 11 of them (the other was a run-out). With a solid lead of 274 runs, including the 121-run advantage it gained in the first essay, Mumbai appears to be the team in control.

With an uneven bounce and vicious turn for an odd ball being a regular phenomenon on a pitch with multiple roughs, Prithvi Shaw’s aggressive fifty (76, 105b, 8x4, 1x6) ensured Mumbai continued to take the game away from RoI. But a change of angle to around-the-wicket worked wonders for Saransh Jain, the offie, who bowled a dream ball that held its line and crashed into the off-stump. Two balls later, Shams Mulani was cleaned up after shouldering the ball.

READ | Irani Cup 2024-25: What is the highest successful run chase in tournament history?

RoI will hope to wipe out Mumbai early on the fifth morning and let the batters go for the kill with a “nothing-to-lose” mindset. The RoI spinners can take a cue from how Mumbai folded up the RoI innings in no time after Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel started the morning off on a solid note. The duo batted without any hassle, even when Mohit Avasthi and Shardul Thakur shared the new ball.

With less than half an hour approaching for the lunch break, both the batters had neared their personal milestones. While Jurel – whose drives were a treat to watch – had raced into the 90s, Abhimanyu had entered the 190s. Mulani changed the angle and came over the wicket and was rewarded immediately with Jurel’s sweep resulting in a bottom edge to wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore.

In his next over, Mulani continued to bowl in the rough and Abhimanyu top-edged a sweep for Kotian to rush in from short fine-leg to accept the catch. Kotian then wiped the tail off as RoI lost its last six wickets for 23 runs.

The scoreboard
Mumbai – 1st innings: 537
Rest of India – 1st innings
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shaw b Juned 9, Abhimanyu Easwaran c Kotian b Mulani 191, B. Sai Sudharsan lbw b Kotian 32, Devdutt c Tamore b Avasthi 16, Ishan Kishan c Tamore b Avasthi 38, Dhruv Jurel c Tamore b Mulani 93, Manav Suthar b Mulani 6, Saransh Jain (not out) 9, Yash Dayal (run out) 6, M. Prasidh Krishna c Sarfaraz b Kotian 0, Mukesh Kumar c & b Kotian 0; Extras (lb-9, nb-7): 16; Total (All out in 110 overs): 416 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-127, 3-158, 4-228, 5-393, 6-396, 7-405, 8-416, 9-416.
Mumbai bowling: Avasthi 22-1-97-2, Juned 17-0-70-1, Mulani 40-4-122-3, Kotian 27-2-101-3, Thakur 4-0-17-0.
Mumbai – 2nd innings
Prithvi Shaw b Jain 76, Ayush Mhatre st Jurel b Jain 14, Hardik Tamore c Jurel b Suthar 7, Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Suthar 9, Shreyas Iyer b Jain 8, Shreyas Iyer b Jain 8, Sarfaraz Khan (batting) 9, Shams Mulani b Jain 0, Tanush Kotian (batting) 20; Total (b-4, lb-2, nb-2, w-2) 10; Total (for six wkts. in 40 overs): 153
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-85, 3-106, 4-115, 5-125, 6-125.
Rest of India bowling: Mukesh 3-0-25-0, Prasidh 2-0-15-0, Jain 18-3-67-4, Suthar 17-1-40-2.

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Mumbai /

Rest of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 4: Rest of India faces an uphill battle after Mumbai extends lead to 274 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W to bat first vs IND-W; Playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola tight-lipped on Manchester City future while club battles FFP hearing
    Reuters
  4. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: FCG v NEUFC lineups out; Sadiku, Ajaraie start
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League announces minor changes to PKL 11 schedule
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 4: Rest of India faces an uphill battle after Mumbai extends lead to 274 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: What is the highest successful run chase in tournament history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Highlights: MUM 153/6, leads by 274 runs; Sarfaraz, Kotian stand in Rest of India’s way to victory
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran, back after injury, leaves a mark with an unbeaten 151 against Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. A century for me, another for brother Musheer: Sarfaraz Khan cherishes Irani Cup double ton after ‘emotional week’
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 4: Rest of India faces an uphill battle after Mumbai extends lead to 274 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W to bat first vs IND-W; Playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola tight-lipped on Manchester City future while club battles FFP hearing
    Reuters
  4. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live Updates, ISL 2024-25: FCG v NEUFC lineups out; Sadiku, Ajaraie start
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League announces minor changes to PKL 11 schedule
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment