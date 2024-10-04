MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League announces minor changes to PKL 11 schedule

There are no changes in fixtures or the dates of the matches only swaps between the first and second match of some dates.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 19:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L to R) Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Pawan Sehrawat.
(From L to R) Pardeep Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Pawan Sehrawat. | Photo Credit: PKL Media
infoIcon



The upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season 11, which is scheduled to begin on October 18 has made some minor changes to its schedule on Friday.

There are no changes in fixtures or the dates of the matches only swaps between the first and second match of some dates.

The 11th edition of PKL will kick off on October 18 with a showdown between the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match in Hyderabad.

The game will feature the home side Telugu Titans and its star raider Pawan Sehrawat against Pardeep Narwal, making his return for the Bengaluru Bulls.

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format, with the 2024 edition commencing at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9.

It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg starting on November 10 till December 1. The third leg will begin at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 to December 24.

Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info

Here are the changes in Pro Kabaddi League 11 schedule:
23rd October: Match 11 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan; Match 12 - Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
2nd November: Match 29 - UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates; Match 30 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
3rd November: Match 31 - Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers; Match 32 - Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
4th November: Match 33 - Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants; Match 34 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
5th November: Match 35 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas; Match 36 - U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
6th November: Match 37 - Patna Pirates vs U Mumba; Match 38 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
7th November: Match 39 - Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C.; Match 40 - Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
18th November: Match 61 - Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers; Match 62 - Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba
21st November: Match 67 - Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans; Match 68 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers
22nd November: Match 69 - Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas; Match 70 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
25th November: Match 75 - Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Match 76 - U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
26th November: Match 77 - UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas; Match 78 - Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates
6th December: Match 95 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants; Match 96 - Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

