Pro Kabaddi League announces minor changes to PKL 11 schedule

The upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season 11, which is scheduled to begin on October 18 has made some minor changes to its schedule on Friday.

There are no changes in fixtures or the dates of the matches only swaps between the first and second match of some dates.

The 11th edition of PKL will kick off on October 18 with a showdown between the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match in Hyderabad.

The game will feature the home side Telugu Titans and its star raider Pawan Sehrawat against Pardeep Narwal, making his return for the Bengaluru Bulls.

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format, with the 2024 edition commencing at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9.

It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg starting on November 10 till December 1. The third leg will begin at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 to December 24.

Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info