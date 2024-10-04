MagazineBuy Print

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 18/2 (4.4 overs); Mlaba gets Joseph out

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Updated : Oct 04, 2024 15:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
SA vs WI: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
SA vs WI: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
infoIcon

SA vs WI: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

TOSS UPDATE

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.

PREVIEW

South Africa faces West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as both sides kick off their campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The Proteas finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition, while the Windies came out as the champion in 2016.

READ MORE | Bangladesh breaks a 3,837-day drought

Historically, West Indies has had the clear advantage, having won 14 of the 22 matches against the South Africans. On the other hand, the Proteas have won just seven times, with one game finishing as a No Result.

Here’s how you can watch the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and West Indies:

When will the Women’s World Cup Group B match between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between South Africa and West Indies will be held on Friday, October 4, at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the Women’s World Cup Group B match between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

Where to watch the live telecast of Group B match between South Africa and West Indies?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group B clash between South Africa and West Indies on the  Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Group B match between South Africa and West Indies?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Group B clash between South Africa and West Indies on the  Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also tune in for all the LIVE updates through the  Sportstar website and app.

