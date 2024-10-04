South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: WI 18/2 (4.4 overs); Mlaba gets Joseph out

PLAYING XIs

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

TOSS UPDATE

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.

PREVIEW

South Africa faces West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as both sides kick off their campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The Proteas finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition, while the Windies came out as the champion in 2016.

Historically, West Indies has had the clear advantage, having won 14 of the 22 matches against the South Africans. On the other hand, the Proteas have won just seven times, with one game finishing as a No Result.

Here’s how you can watch the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between South Africa and West Indies:

When will the Women’s World Cup Group B match between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between South Africa and West Indies will be held on Friday, October 4, at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the Women’s World Cup Group B match between South Africa and West Indies take place?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

Where to watch the live telecast of Group B match between South Africa and West Indies?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group B clash between South Africa and West Indies on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Group B match between South Africa and West Indies?

You can catch the LIVE stream of Group B clash between South Africa and West Indies on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.