Hockey India League 2024 to be held from Dec 28 to Feb 5, player auction on Oct 13, 14 and 15

Hockey India League 2024 will be held from December 28 to February 5, Hockey India announced in a press conference on Friday.

The player auction is scheduled for October 13 14 and 15 in New Delhi.

The league returns after seven years and will be an eight-team (Chennai, Lucknow, Punjab, Kolkata, Delhi, Odisha, Hyderabad and Ranchi) competition for the men and six teams (Punjab, Kolkata, Delhi and Odisha )for the women. Two women teams are yet to be announced.

For the first time, men’s and women’s teams will play together simultaneously in the Hockey India League 2024, which will go on for 35 days.

“A clear 35-40 day window will enable maximum participation from foreign players in HIL, thus making it one of the most competitive leagues in the world and also signifies the importance of HIL,” said Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India League 2024 Team Owners Future Gaming (Chennai men’s team) JK Cements (Lucknow men’s team) JSW Sports (Punjab and Haryana men & women’s) Shrachi Sports (Kolkata men’s and women’s team) SG sports (Delhi men’s & women’s team) Vedanta (Odisha men’s team) Resolute Sports (Hyderabad men’s team) Novayom (Ranchi men’s & Odisha women’s team)