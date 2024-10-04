MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs NZ-W head to head: India vs New Zealand women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs New Zealand match in Dubai. 

Published : Oct 04, 2024 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur in action.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

India Women will take on New Zealand Women in its opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head records in T20Is
Matches played - 13
India - 4
Sri Lanka - 9
Last result - New Zealand won by 18 runs (2022, Queenstown)
IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played - 4
India - 2
New Zealand - 2
Last result - India won by three runs (2020, Melbourne)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS NZ-W T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. SR HS
Sophie Devine (NZ) 11 326 32.60 146.18 72
Suzie Bates (NZ) 12 281 23.41 107.25 67
Amy Satterthwaite 11 215 23.88 96.84 39 not out

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs NZ-W T20Is

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Sophie Devine (NZ) 11 13 6.18 15.76 2/13
Leigh Kasperek (NZ) 8 10 6.50 19.50 2/18
Poonam Yadav (IND) 8 10 7.31 23.40 3/33

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

India women /

New Zealand Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Europa League: Ajax fans clash with Prague police, attempt to break into stadium
    Reuters
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: ROI 289/4 vs MUM, trails by 248 runs; Abhimanyu, Jurel keep Rest of India in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ skipper Devine relishes the chance to lift Women’s T20 WC 2024 trophy before stepping down as captain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran hits hundred for Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League 2024: Highly anticipated clash between India’s Arjun and Praggnanandhaa ends in draw on day one
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs NZ-W head to head: India vs New Zealand women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ skipper Devine relishes the chance to lift Women’s T20 WC 2024 trophy before stepping down as captain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch India v New Zealand; match details, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch South Africa v West Indies; Squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Europa League: Ajax fans clash with Prague police, attempt to break into stadium
    Reuters
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 4 Live Score: ROI 289/4 vs MUM, trails by 248 runs; Abhimanyu, Jurel keep Rest of India in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ skipper Devine relishes the chance to lift Women’s T20 WC 2024 trophy before stepping down as captain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran hits hundred for Rest of India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Global Chess League 2024: Highly anticipated clash between India’s Arjun and Praggnanandhaa ends in draw on day one
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment