IND-W vs NZ-W head to head: India vs New Zealand women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

India Women will take on New Zealand Women in its opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.
IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head records in T20Is
Matches played - 13
India - 4
Sri Lanka - 9
Last result - New Zealand won by 18 runs (2022, Queenstown)
IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played - 4
India - 2
New Zealand - 2
Last result - India won by three runs (2020, Melbourne)
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS NZ-W T20Is
|Batter
|Match
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Sophie Devine (NZ)
|11
|326
|32.60
|146.18
|72
|Suzie Bates (NZ)
|12
|281
|23.41
|107.25
|67
|Amy Satterthwaite
|11
|215
|23.88
|96.84
|39 not out
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs NZ-W T20Is
|Bowler
|Match
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Sophie Devine (NZ)
|11
|13
|6.18
|15.76
|2/13
|Leigh Kasperek (NZ)
|8
|10
|6.50
|19.50
|2/18
|Poonam Yadav (IND)
|8
|10
|7.31
|23.40
|3/33
