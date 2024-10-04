IND-W vs NZ-W head to head: India vs New Zealand women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

India Women will take on New Zealand Women in its opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head records in T20Is Matches played - 13 India - 4 Sri Lanka - 9 Last result - New Zealand won by 18 runs (2022, Queenstown)

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup Matches played - 4 India - 2 New Zealand - 2 Last result - India won by three runs (2020, Melbourne)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS NZ-W T20Is

Batter Match Runs Avg. SR HS Sophie Devine (NZ) 11 326 32.60 146.18 72 Suzie Bates (NZ) 12 281 23.41 107.25 67 Amy Satterthwaite 11 215 23.88 96.84 39 not out

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs NZ-W T20Is