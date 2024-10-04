MagazineBuy Print

IRE vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch South Africa tour of UAE 2024; match details, squads

IRE vs SA 2nd ODI: Here are all the match details and streaming info for the second One-Day International between Ireland and South Africa on Friday.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 13:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton in action during the first ODI against Ireland.
South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton in action during the first ODI against Ireland. | Photo Credit: ICC
South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton in action during the first ODI against Ireland. | Photo Credit: ICC

Ireland and South Africa will face off in the second One-Day International at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

South Africa thrashed Ireland by 139 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Proteas posted a competitive 271 for nine in 50 overs on the back of opener Ryan Rickelton’s 91 and Tristan Stubbs’ 79. In reply, the Irish were bundled out for 132 inside 32 overs, with Lizaad Williams picking four for 32 in 10 overs.

Earlier, the two-match T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw.

IRE VS SA 2ND ODI - MATCH DETAILS

When will IRE vs SA 2nd ODI take place?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will take place on Friday, October 4.

Where will IRE vs SA 2nd ODI be held?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When will IRE vs SA 2nd ODI start?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of IRE vs SA 2nd ODI in India?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will not be telecast live in India.

Where to watch live streaming of IRE vs SA 2nd ODI in India?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
IRELAND
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand.
SOUTH AFRICA
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter.

