Usman, son of Pakistan great Abdul Qadir, retires from international cricket at 31

The 31-year-old Usman, who has a bowling action very similar to his late father, has played 25 T20Is and one ODI, taking 32 wickets.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 19:15 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan’s Usman Qadir (front) delivers a ball.
Pakistan’s Usman Qadir (front) delivers a ball. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Usman Qadir (front) delivers a ball. | Photo Credit: AFP

Out-of-favour Pakistan leg-spinner and son of the legendary player Abdul Qadir, Usman, has called it a day from international cricket and is likely to focus on foreign leagues.

The 31-year-old Usman, who has a bowling action very similar to his late father, has played 25 T20Is and one ODI, taking 32 wickets.

“Today I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude,” Usman said on his social media account.

“It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I am thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.” Usman made his Pakistan debut in 2020 and was overlooked for the T20 World Cup in the Americas this year.

ALSO READ | Tom Latham under pressure to lift New Zealand ahead of daunting India tour

He recently appeared in the PCB Champions Cup in Faisalabad but didn’t get much success.

A source close to the player said that his decision was also influenced by the fact that he was aware that he was not in the Pakistan team management’s plans and so wanted to focus more on foreign leagues.

“He, like some other players, has been frustrated with the lack of clarity in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s policy of awarding NOCs to its players for foreign leagues. Because of this, he had to miss out on some lucrative contracts in recent months,” the source said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

