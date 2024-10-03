MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tom Latham under pressure to lift New Zealand ahead of daunting India tour

Following a stinging 2-0 series loss away to Sri Lanka, out-of-form paceman Tim Southee decided he was no longer the man to lead a struggling squad.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 16:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of New Zealand’s new Test skipper Tom Latham. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)
File image of New Zealand’s new Test skipper Tom Latham. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP) | Photo Credit: JOHN DAVIDSON
infoIcon

File image of New Zealand’s new Test skipper Tom Latham. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP) | Photo Credit: JOHN DAVIDSON

A sombre leadership handover decided half a world from home marked Tom Latham’s rise to the New Zealand captaincy and provided a stark reminder of the funk the team finds itself in ahead of a daunting assignment in India.

Following a stinging 2-0 series loss away to Sri Lanka, out-of-form paceman Tim Southee decided he was no longer the man to lead a struggling squad while scratching around for wickets to keep his international career alive.

Having stood in as captain on nine previous occasions and with no stand-out candidates among his teammates, Latham was the obvious choice to take the reins from Southee.

However, there was little fanfare greeting the 32-year-old opening batter’s ascension as he returned home from south Asia with a heavy gloom engulfing the team.

Though appearing fatigued from the long-haul flight, Latham praised predecessor Southee while struggling to conjure enthusiasm for his permanent appointment as captain.

READ | Southee steps down as New Zealand Test captain ahead of India series

“I obviously feel very privileged to be given the opportunity and (with) luck we have plenty of leaders in the group,” he told news website Stuff in an interview.

“I’ll soon be leaning on them throughout my time, I would say.”

A solid, if unspectacular, opener with an average of 39.41 from 82 tests, Latham has been a fixture at the top of New Zealand’s batting order for a decade.

His career has coincided neatly with a golden era for New Zealand cricket driven by former skippers Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson.

FADING FORCE

Southee, New Zealand’s second-most prolific wicket-taker in tests, was a key contributor to the Black Caps’ success through the period and gamely took the captaincy mantle when Williamson stepped down in late 2022.

But the team he inherited was no longer the juggernaut that claimed the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, with players retiring and others quitting internationals to focus on the more lucrative T20 franchise circuit.

Latham now takes over with the team at a lower ebb, with four successive test defeats racked up either side of the washed-out Afghanistan match.

Though still reliably producing runs at home and away, Latham may be frustrated with his failure to post a century in nearly two years to inspire his team.

Against India, which has now won a record 18 home test series in succession with its 2-0 defeat of Bangladesh, Latham will be under pressure to lead from the front in the three-match series starting in Bangalore on Oct. 16.

“It’s obviously a great challenge that’s ahead and I guess it’s something to look forward to,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tom Latham /

New Zealand /

Tim Southee

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tom Latham under pressure to lift New Zealand ahead of daunting India tour
    Reuters
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: ROI 235/4 vs MUM, trails by 302 runs; Avasthi removes Ishan Kishan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 55/1 (10 overs); Shathi, Mostary at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 3: Khushi’s bronze takes India’s tally to 15 at ISSF Jr Worlds; Vanshik, Isha bag gold at Pickleball Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF disciplinary committee overturns NEUFC defender Asheer Akhtar’s red card
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Tom Latham under pressure to lift New Zealand ahead of daunting India tour
    Reuters
  2. West Indies awards nine cricketers historic multi-year contracts across men’s, women’s teams
    PTI
  3. IRE vs SA: South Africa crushes Ireland by 139 runs in ODI opener
    AP
  4. ICC bans Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama under Anti-Corruption Code
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: ‘I trust my mind and judgement,’ claims skipper Rohit Sharma after winning Test despite poor weather conditions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tom Latham under pressure to lift New Zealand ahead of daunting India tour
    Reuters
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: ROI 235/4 vs MUM, trails by 302 runs; Avasthi removes Ishan Kishan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 55/1 (10 overs); Shathi, Mostary at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 3: Khushi’s bronze takes India’s tally to 15 at ISSF Jr Worlds; Vanshik, Isha bag gold at Pickleball Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF disciplinary committee overturns NEUFC defender Asheer Akhtar’s red card
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment