Irani Cup 2024-25: Abhimanyu Easwaran hits hundred for Rest of India

Abhimanyu struck eight fours and one six on his way to the 117-ball century.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 14:18 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Abhimanyu Easwaran in action in Irani Cup against Mumbai.
Abhimanyu Easwaran in action in Irani Cup against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu
infoIcon

Abhimanyu Easwaran in action in Irani Cup against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

Rest of India batter Abhimanyu Easwaran on Thursday scored a century against Mumbai during day three of the Irani Cup match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Abhimanyu completed the century in 117 deliveries - his second in the Irani Cup.

Abhimanyu was the second-highest scorer in the Duleep Trophy last month. He scored 316 runs in six innings which included two centuries.

MORE TO FOLLOW

