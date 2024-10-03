Rest of India batter Abhimanyu Easwaran on Thursday scored a century against Mumbai during day three of the Irani Cup match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Abhimanyu completed the century in 117 deliveries - his second in the Irani Cup.
Abhimanyu was the second-highest scorer in the Duleep Trophy last month. He scored 316 runs in six innings which included two centuries.
MORE TO FOLLOW
