MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Irani Cup 2024-25: Mukesh Kumar picks up fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai

He registered bowling figures of 5/110 in his 30th overs, bringing up his first five-wicket haul in the Irani Cup and eighth in First-Class cricket.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 09:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mukesh Kumar in action against Mumbai during the Irani Cup 2024-25.
Mukesh Kumar in action against Mumbai during the Irani Cup 2024-25. | Photo Credit: Ekana Sportz City
infoIcon

Mukesh Kumar in action against Mumbai during the Irani Cup 2024-25. | Photo Credit: Ekana Sportz City

Mukesh Kumar picked up a fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai on the third day of the Irani Cup 2024-25 match played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

He registered bowling figures of 5/110 in his 30th overs, bringing up his first five-wicket haul in the Irani Cup and eighth in First-Class cricket.

The pacer took the first three wickets in the first session of Day 1, dismissing Prithvi Shaw (4) and Hardik Tamore (0) in the same over. He followed it up by removing debutant Ayush Mhatre for 19.

On the second day, he knocked the off-stump of Shams Mulani (5). Juned Khan was the fifth wicket to fall a few overs into the first session on Day 3. Juned loses his off-stump to a quick delivery that brought an end to the first innings.

Mumbai posts 537 in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant double-hundred knock by Sarfaraz Khan with half-centuries from captain Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Tanush Kotian.

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Rest of India /

Mumbai /

Mukesh Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mukesh Kumar picks up fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536 vs ROI; Sarfaraz unbeaten on 222, Mukesh picks fifer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
    Reuters
  4. F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024
    Reuters
  5. Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mukesh Kumar picks up fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536 vs ROI; Sarfaraz unbeaten on 222, Mukesh picks fifer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Delhi Ranji Trophy squad: Rookie openers Dhruv, Sanat, pacer Money receive maiden call-up
    PTI
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz stands tall for Mumbai against Rest of India
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Sarfaraz Khan becomes fourth-youngest player to score double century in Irani Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25: Mukesh Kumar picks up fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 3 Live Score: MUM 536 vs ROI; Sarfaraz unbeaten on 222, Mukesh picks fifer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City star Nunes arrested in Spain for alleged phone robbery
    Reuters
  4. F1: FIA confirms Formula One post-season rookie race concept shelved for 2024
    Reuters
  5. Mavericks star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment