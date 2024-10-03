Irani Cup 2024-25: Mukesh Kumar picks up fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai

Mukesh Kumar picked up a fifer for Rest of India against Mumbai on the third day of the Irani Cup 2024-25 match played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
He registered bowling figures of 5/110 in his 30th overs, bringing up his first five-wicket haul in the Irani Cup and eighth in First-Class cricket.
The pacer took the first three wickets in the first session of Day 1, dismissing Prithvi Shaw (4) and Hardik Tamore (0) in the same over. He followed it up by removing debutant Ayush Mhatre for 19.
On the second day, he knocked the off-stump of Shams Mulani (5). Juned Khan was the fifth wicket to fall a few overs into the first session on Day 3. Juned loses his off-stump to a quick delivery that brought an end to the first innings.
Mumbai posts 537 in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant double-hundred knock by Sarfaraz Khan with half-centuries from captain Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Tanush Kotian.
